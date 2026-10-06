Using Middle-Grade Fantasy to Write About Immigration

Undocumented immigration has never been an easy topic to tackle in children’s literature, especially when it’s such a timely issue. Young readers may avoid it for two reasons: the first being that they may not connect with it, and the second being that it hits too close to home.

I was grappling with this when I decided to write a book on the topic in 2018. Up to that point, the only children’s stories about deportation and family separation that I had read were written as either nonfiction or contemporary fiction. As I brainstormed ideas for how I wanted to share my message, I thought about the children’s stories I liked reading growing up. Magic schools, dragons, kids wielding wands, and powerful but intriguing villains were what came to mind.

I had already plotted a story like this as a kid. It was a magic school story in which the young protagonist happened to be Latina. I never intended to turn it into a book, but when I decided I wanted to write a story about immigration, I wondered what would happen if I married the two ideas together. What if this Latina magic school student happened to have undocumented parents as well?

To my knowledge at the time, a book like that hadn’t been written before. If any had, they were few and far between. I knew that if I was going to do this, I was going to have to handle the topic ten times more carefully than I would have if I’d opted for contemporary fiction instead.

I didn’t want the book's speculative elements to downplay the seriousness of the topic I was tackling. At the same time, I didn’t want to overwhelm readers who picked up the book expecting a magic school story blended with culture and adventure.

Somehow, with Chloe Vega and the Agents of Magic, and now the sequel, Chloe Vega and the Missing Unseen, I made it happen, and I learned a lot. Here are three things I did to write a middle-grade fantasy about immigration while handling the topic with care.

1. The legal status of Chloe Vega’s parents is never an afterthought, even when Chloe goes to the academy

In the story, Chloe’s parents, Paulina and Horacio Vega, are undocumented immigrants who were forced to flee México in the midst of a magical war that nearly left their home in ruin. Had they not fled to the United States with a magical object called the opal gem in hand, the antagonist of the story, Osthall, would have stolen it and attained ultimate power, allowing him to expose the magical world and harm non-magicals.

They saved the world, but at the cost of their magical ability, because the Agents of Magic (the heroes of the story) are self-proclaimed followers of the law, even non-magical ones. They end up expelling Chloe’s parents from the agency and revoking their magic as punishment for crossing the border illegally. This decision remains a point of contention among members of the magical agency; some disagree, while others think it is fair.

2. Before Chloe even gets to the academy, I show the reader what life looks like for her as the daughter of undocumented immigrants

Chloe makes it very clear from the beginning that her biggest fear is witnessing her parents being taken by immigration authorities. She is constantly living on edge, cautious about whom she trusts, and, despite being twelve, has convinced herself that her mission in life is to protect her parents.

The magical elements are sewn in from the very first chapter, but they are hidden behind the way Chloe views the world. Chloe is under the impression the police officers taking pictures of her family outside her apartment are acting on behalf of immigration authorities, when in reality they are disguised magical sorcerers spying on her family and working for Osthall.

3. Family separation remains the heart of the story

If we remove all the magical elements from the book, this is a tale about a young girl desperately trying to find her way back to her family whom she loves dearly. Chloe never stops expressing this throughout the course of the narrative, even when she meets talking gargoyles, takes magical courses, and learns how to hex a book.

It was really important for me to highlight this because the fear of being separated is a universal experience many mixed-status families share in stories about undocumented immigration. The presence of magic in Chloe’s story doesn’t take that away. If anything, it amplifies it because readers might feel the weight much more. Chloe is navigating a magical world many kids would love to explore, but she sometimes can’t enjoy it because she’s constantly worried she’ll never see her parents again. It affects her ability to show up as the talented magical agent trainee everyone expects her to be, and she’s forced to work through her trust issues and lean on the community around her who wants to help her.

Using speculative fiction to address timely issues doesn’t lessen their importance. If anything, it can help writers drive their message home even more. It can also make it easier for young readers to process tough topics, as magic and wonder provide emotional relief in stories exploring challenging themes.

Check out Leslie Adame's Chloe Vega and the Missing Unseen here: