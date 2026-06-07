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Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
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Using Dialogue to Set Your Book Apart

Learn the tips and tricks for writing and self-editing dialogue for a wholly immersive reading experience, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Dialogue can be one of the most crucial and integral parts of a manuscript—especially for writers wanting to stand out in a crowded marketplace. As well as being a crucial part of the artistry of writing, dialogue can serve to tighten a passive voice, elevate pacing, lessen telling and even keep an inflated wordcount from a pass from an agent or editor. Using dialogue to establish character and theme can also allow the reader to feel an immediate investment not only with the narrative voice but the character speaking, leading to their further engagement.

The live webinar provides tips and tricks for writing and self-editing dialogue but also utilizing tags and dialect to pack a punch for your readers and immerse them in the book's world. Dialogue is often the strongest link to character and voice and without it, the rest of the Jenga game of a book's story can fall apart. This live webinar will inspire writers to think about using dialogue to propel action forward and even replace descriptive words and plot points for a wholly immersive experience. Participants will work with the presenter to call out what works and what doesn't, keeping their own work in mind and determining an in-class list of brainstormed best practices. Participants will be invited to bring a sample of their own work for critique. A dialogue best-practices checklist will be provided.

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If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission

Your Story #141

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page. Deadline to vote: June 26

Enter Your Story #142

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt above. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." Deadline to enter: June 22

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Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

Click here for more information.

There’s Still Time To Join Us in New Jersey for the Annual Conference This Summer!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

writing adviceWriting Dialoguewriting promptswriting resourcesWriting Tips And Tricks
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
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