Travel Journaling for Writers

No matter what the reason is for your venturing from home, keeping a travel journal is something every writer should consider doing as part of their writing practice. Whether you’re only going to be gone for a day or two on a work trip, making a quick weekend getaway, or taking a leisurely weeklong vacation, writing down your experiences is good for more than just keeping memories alive. Here, we’ll take a look at the various types of travel journaling and some of the benefits.

Types of Travel Journaling

1. Just the Facts

If you’re on a work trip or a personal trip where you’ll constantly be on the go, this type of journaling might be the easiest to maintain. In this version, a small notebook or even a notes app will work because you’re just keeping track of the places you go, the highlights of what you’ve seen, and if you’re anything like me, the most important part—what you ate along the way. This type of travel journaling is useful for things like remembering where you do or do not want to return to if you end up going back to this place.

2. Observational

A more detailed approach to travel journaling, what I call observational journaling, is more in depth than just the facts. Beyond noting where you went and what you saw, this style encourages you to stop and sit for a while. Take your travel journal on the train as you go from place to place, sit at a café with a cappuccino or glass of wine, or if you’re in a museum, grab a bench. You’ll still write down all the basics, but you’ll also reflect on how the art made you feel, the flavors you wish you could savor longer, and the conversations you overheard as you were very inconspicuously eavesdropping. If you’re traveling with others, this might also be the place to keep track of the funny things they said or what you would’ve done differently (for better or worse) if you were traveling alone.

3. Travel Art Journaling

If you want to work out your other creative muscles as you travel, consider travel art journaling. The most common form of this type of journaling includes simple sketches and perhaps a little watercolor, though I’ve also seen it include collage as well. So instead of a regular notebook, you’ll want one with drawing, mixed-media, or watercolor paper. When I worked for an art instructional book publisher, I did travel art journaling on my first solo trips to Italy. I took some Sakura Pigma Micron pens, which are waterproof, along with a very small travel palette of watercolors, and a watercolor water brush (the brush held the water) so I could—very poorly—document the trees, pesto gnocchi, and wine in addition to the observational journaling I did. I also took a glue stick so I could paste in my train and museum tickets, bits from menus, etc.

A perfect place to journal at Tenuta di Spannocchia—site of the 2026 and 2027 WD Writing Retreats in Tuscany.

Benefits of Travel Journaling

1. Keeps You Writing

One of the most obvious benefits of travel journaling is that it keeps you in the writing habit while you’re away from your desk. Unless I’m traveling for work, I very rarely take my laptop (and therefore my writing project) with me. But I’m also the kind of person who, when I break the routine of doing something regularly, it’s hard for me to get back into it. So if I’m in a good cadence with my writing, I don’t want to destroy that by not writing at all while I travel. If I take a travel journal with me, I can write about everything I see and do, of course, but the added benefit of always having a notebook and pen with me is that I can stick with a version of my writing routine and jot down any brilliant ideas I have for my novel along with way.

2. Notes for a Specific Project

Related to those brilliant ideas… if you’re going to a place that might play a role in your current or future writing project, taking a travel journal is a great way to get the details right. Taking pictures is always useful, but writing a description about how the light in mid-April hits the Duomo when you’re walking back to your hotel from the train station in the evening or making notes about how the uneven stones feel on your tired feet after a day of walking will do wonders when you’re trying to remember these details at home weeks after you’ve returned.

During the first WD Retreat to Tuscany, I thought I wanted write a historical fiction book set in Florence, so on our tours I kept my journal out and made very specific notes with that project in mind. Though I’d love to get back to it someday, I ended up hitting pause on that story because my journaling made me realize just how ill-prepared I am to take it on at this point.

3. Future You Will Thank You

You never do know what future writing you might turn to, so having these records of your travel and experiences could give you a nice creative boost. You may end up writing a freelance article or a short story, or perhaps even a memoir, where having your travel journals will be beneficial.

I know that if I am able to get back to that historical fiction project, future me will be appreciative that I do have that journal from the 2025 WD Retreat. I’ll know that I went to the Palazzo Davanzati to see how people lived during the 14th century, and I should revisit it (if I’m so lucky) for details about how those homes are set up, decorated, and where different members of the family slept.

But even if I didn’t have that story idea percolating, having a travel journal from that experience (or from the 2026 retreat!) could be useful to future writer me. I might see a call for submissions for another publication or need some help coming up with another story idea. Looking back on a journal from years and years ago could revive a memory I’d long forgotten, giving me just the jumpstart I need.