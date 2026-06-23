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To Be Accepted

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about someone seeking acceptance.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

While the word of the month might be pride, for me, every June, I'm thinking about acceptance. What it means to find people who accept who you are, who make space for you, who lift you up and celebrate you. Because it's so much easier to be proud when you have people accepting you with open arms.

For today’s prompt, write about someone seeking acceptance.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

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Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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