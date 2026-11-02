Tips for Writing Second Chances in Fiction

I started writing almost as soon as I began to read, disappearing for hours to jot down stories in spiral notebooks that I would make my mom “publish” by typing and binding them. I had quite the library of adventure tales starring my golden retriever. I attempted to write my first full-length novel as a pre-teen—but I never quite finished it, or the next one, or the one after that. I’d start a story, put it aside, start another, rinse and repeat. I had a vivid imagination for the inciting incident but no clue where to take the story from there.

It wasn’t until I’d lived half a life that I had enough experience or inspiration. I needed to feel grief, to fall flat, to face a future that didn’t look like the one I’d planned. I had to develop the empathy and resilience necessary to write a story worth sharing.

Writing novels is writing change. No one wants to read about inertia, or about a protagonist who doesn’t evolve. The classic coming-of-age story is a perfect example of drastic character growth. And while I enjoy those tales as a reader, they don’t call to me as a writer—as someone whose development was a slower burn, and then a trial by fire in adulthood.

Instead, I’m drawn to stories about a character’s second act. It’s incredibly brave to keep trying after failure, to search for a future that doesn’t look like the one you had imagined. These are the stories that teach us that all is rarely lost. And even if it is, something new and beautiful can be found in its place.

My next release, The Other Side of Starting Over, follows Beatrice Bell, who just lost her husband—and her livelihood—in a tragic accident. She’s forced to move back to her remote hometown to resuscitate her family’s antique store but must contend with one obstacle after another: a surly business partner who thought he was in line to take over the shop, her rebelling teens who are furious that she uprooted them, her con-woman mother-in-law who blames her for her son’s death, and a young man who looks suspiciously like her late husband. Beatrice is a woman in desperate need of a fresh start.

Writing Beatrice took me on an emotional roller coaster. She’s easy to root for—and easy to feel for. Sometimes when writing such a sympathetic character, there’s a temptation to protect them, to give them emotional plot armor.

But in order to create a satisfying arc, I had to rely on some guidelines for writing second chances:

Don’t pull your punches

A second chance story often starts when a character has hit rock bottom—but it must be a false floor, a ledge from which they can still tumble. If the book is just a slow, steady climb out of a hole, there’s no suspense or incentive to keep reading. Interesting stories are never linear. Instead, the struggle to begin again must entail a few false victories.

Most authors have heard the writing advice attributed to Nabokov: “The writer’s job is to get the main character up a tree, and then once they are up there, throw rocks at them.” It’s one of my favorites because it’s so simple, and so true.

But when writing a second chance, your character may already be hanging off a thin branch from a fingernail, which leads to my second piece of advice:

Create obstacles, but intersperse hope

It’s tough to stick with a book that is a relentless, wretched slog. So while your character is building grit and battling grief, it’s critical that there’s some optimism, too. It can be in the form of comic relief, moments of joy, or side characters who offer levity. Many of the most compelling starting over stories provide hints of the hope to come, even before the turning point. There’s a reason that laughter is often the sidekick to tears—it helps us survive and feel human in the midst of suffering.

There can also be a temptation to finish a story with a tidy bow that suggests we can conquer everything life throws at us—and come out unscathed. To avoid this trap, it’s helpful to remember the following:

A second chance isn’t a clean slate

I had an Etch A Sketch as a child, but I was always frustrated by the way my old drawings would show through like a bruise in the background. After wiping the screen, there would still be an echo of the lines and mistakes I pressed onto the surface earlier. Writing second chances is a bit like drawing on an Etch A Sketch. Starting over means just that: starting over—or on top of—the mistakes that were made.

Those scars never disappear; they stalk the character like a shadow. Whether a protagonist falls into repetitive patterns—drawing over well-worn grooves—or makes drastic, intentional choices to avoid them, the original outline is still there, sometimes obvious, sometimes insidious. Our pasts tend to call us home, but for a fulfilling read, the character ultimately needs to make deliberate choices, which leads me to my final bit of guidance:

Make the protagonist the architect of their new life

Whether the character is their own worst enemy or has been the victim of bad actors and bad luck—they have to save themselves. Satisfying endings only work if they’re earned.

Secondary characters can offer wisdom or support, but ultimately, it’s up to the individual to shape their second chance. As the author, I set the conditions for success: I create obstacles, offer hope, and make sure they’re plotting a future that’s somehow tethered to their past. If I’ve done my job through the first and second acts, the last act almost writes itself: The protagonist is firmly in charge of their future.

Check out Mara Williams' The Other Side of Starting Over here: