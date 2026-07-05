The Writer’s Survival Guide to Contracts, Legal Issues & Other Business Basics

If you've spent most of your writing life focused on the craft and left the business stuff for later, you're not alone. Most writers do. The problem is that "later" has a way of becoming "never," and in the meantime, contracts get signed without being read, money gets left on the table, and avoidable mistakes accumulate.

This live webinar offers essential, often-skipped knowledge: contract language that you’ll see over and over again, common legal issues writers face, and business and tax considerations. There’s no need to be intimidated; most writers simply lack information. You have all the smarts and skills you need to handle the business side of your career, and Jane will make it clear when you’re better off hiring other professionals to assist you.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #142

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

There’s Still Time To Join Us in New Jersey for the Annual Conference This Summer!