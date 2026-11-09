The Worst Writing Advice I Ever Received: Never Give Up

When I was in graduate school, I wrote five short stories that collectively racked up 221 rejections. This sounds like the beginning of an inspirational story about perseverance—I kept submitting, and what would have been rejection #222 was an acceptance.

Except that’s not what happened.

I gave up.

I quit writing short stories, suspecting that short fiction wasn’t my best form. I pivoted to novels, which was what I really wanted to write, and why I’d applied to MFA programs in the first place.

The first novel I ever finished received five offers of representation within a month of querying and ultimately became my debut novel, Darling Rose Gold.

I had given up on the right thing.

“Never give up” is among the most ubiquitous pieces of advice given to writers, and I understand why. Anyone pursuing a writing career needs a frankly ludicrous amount of persistence. But the advice leaves out a crucial question: Never give up on what?

Your passion for writing? Absolutely. Your goal of publishing a book? Keep going. But this particular manuscript? This premise? This agent? This publisher? This version of your career? Sometimes perseverance means refusing to quit. Sometimes it means recognizing that your time and talent would be better spent elsewhere.

In the years since my MFA program, I’ve gotten better at abandoning works in progress. Last summer alone, I killed five projects. Here are the questions I use to determine whether it’s time to let go.

Is the problem difficulty or disinterest?

Every writing project becomes difficult sooner or later. If I ditched a book every time I got stuck, I’d never have published one, let alone four. Difficulty alone tells me little, but I become concerned when I can no longer articulate what excites me about a project.

Last year, I made it 51 pages into a horror screenplay about a diabolical grandmother before I lost steam. At first I treated my flagging enthusiasm as a motivation problem, one I just needed to push through. But I had been through so many iterations of this idea that when I asked myself what the story was actually trying to say, I could no longer answer. The problem wasn’t that writing the screenplay had become hard; the spark that initially excited me about the idea wasn’t big enough to carry the project.

Are you trying to fix the execution when the premise is the issue?

I once drafted an entire television pilot, only to realize when I went to revise it that I didn’t have a character or structure problem on my hands. The concept itself felt too similar to other shows I had seen (Orange is the New Black, The Handmaid’s Tale), and I couldn’t find a version that seemed uniquely mine. No amount of snappy dialogue was going to disguise the idea’s lack of originality.

Other premise-level problems you might encounter: a narrative engine that can’t sustain its length, a central conflict that requires characters to behave implausibly, or realizing the most interesting part of your idea isn’t actually the story you’ve chosen to tell. Sometimes you might even find out you don’t have a premise yet; you have a hook, world, or topic in need of one.

Are you persisting because you believe in the project—or because you’ve already spent six months on it?

That diabolical grandmother screenplay didn’t begin its life as a screenplay. First I developed it as a novel pitch that my editors didn’t go for. Then I pitched it as an audiobook. When that pitch went south too, I tried turning it into a movie.

Not until I was halfway through writing the screenplay did I realize the only reason I was still working on this idea was because I didn’t want all of those months of work—shaping the characters, outlining the action, structuring and restructuring—to go to waste.

This may go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway in case anyone else needs to hear it: “I wasted six months, might as well waste another six” is not a good reason to carry on with a story!

Have I contorted the story so much to meet buyers’ expectations that I’m no longer interested in the idea?

My favorite parts of the grandmother story were the elements the audiobook company found too off-the-wall. Round after round, I stripped facet after facet away, until we were left with a totally pedestrian domestic thriller idea I didn’t want to read, let alone write.

If you’re in the pitching phase, don’t let excitement over the next (or first) book deal corner you into writing a story that doesn’t light you up. Every project reaches a point when you tire of it and want it off your desk—but if you find yourself feeling that way from day one, that’s a red flag.

Is another idea calling to you because it’s shiny and new—or because it’s genuinely better?

Some of us are more easily distracted by shiny, new stories than others. Shiny, new stories are still perfect and full of potential. We haven’t had a chance to ruin them by committing them to the page. If you’re someone who has never finished a project, you can go ahead and skip this section.

For whoever is left: Sometimes the new idea really is better.

This happened to me with my fifth book. I pitched one idea that my editors didn’t like, then spent a month developing a second idea, a speculative thriller. I was just about ready to start drafting when a third idea came to me. I tried to ignore the shiny, new third one and stay the course, but it wouldn’t leave me alone. Eventually I shelved the speculative thriller. I’ve been working on the third idea for nine months now and am so happy I switched.

The trick, for me, is not trusting the new idea immediately. Give the infatuation a little time. If the new project still excites you once it’s had the opportunity to become less new, pay attention.

And shelving a project doesn’t necessarily mean killing it forever. I eventually turned that speculative thriller into a TV pilot, which I’m now preparing to pitch. The good stuff stays with you.

All of these questions lead us back to a bigger one: What exactly am I refusing to give up on?

This question—when persistence crosses the line into delusion—inspired my new novel, Revenge Plot. The seed of the book began with a darkly comic premise: An aspiring writer takes a literary agent hostage and refuses to let her go until she reads his manuscript. Arnie has heard the same advice the rest of us have—never give up on your dreams. He simply takes it much, much further than most writers would.

I recommend giving up well before felony charges enter the picture.

Jokes aside, persistence isn’t the problem. Failing to distinguish the larger goal from one particular route to achieving it is.

When I stopped submitting those five short stories, I wasn’t giving up on becoming a writer. I was giving up on one route I’d imagined would get me there. Nearly a decade later, I’m more willing to abandon individual projects precisely because I’m more committed to the larger goal.

A manuscript is not a career. Neither is a short story, a screenplay, an agent, a publisher, or even a particular vision of how your writing life is supposed to unfold.

Sometimes the best way to keep going as a writer is to give up on the thing that’s keeping you stuck.

Check out Stephanie Wrobel's Revenge Plot here: