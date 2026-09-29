The Upside-Down Secret to Writing Compelling Nonfiction

I’m a fiction writer. I’m a nonfiction writer. In college, I majored in English, but I earned my grad degree in Journalism. I’ve spent years writing with two mindsets. If I’m writing because I hope for publication (not easy with crossed fingers), my process for the two genres is opposite, but for both it’s all about the ending.

Why do I obsess with endings? Mickey Spillane, bestselling crime novelist with a career that spanned decades, summed it up this way, “Nobody reads a book to get to the middle.”

In fiction, especially fantasy, I may not know the ending.

I mean, if you’re a teenager whose selkie boyfriend wants you to hide his seal skin so that he remains (trapped?) in his human form forever, what will you do? Remember, you’re 17. My romantasy Seven Tears Into the Sea ends with that decision and that’s why I wrote the whole rough draft without the last chapter. I didn’t add it until the momentum of my entire rewrite carried me through the finale. That’s how I write fiction.

Nonfiction demands I turn that part of my process upside down.

“If you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story.” ―Orson Welles

With nonfiction, it’s critical to know your audience and what you want to give them. The same topic―say, the impact of data centers on wildlife―could end with a call to action, a tribute to a researcher, the coda to an emotional true-life incident or a humorous correction of what society’s done wrong.

As an expert you choose how to end your book or article with the most impact. [NOTE: Your interests led you to specialize in a particular nonfiction topic and write a publishable book or article about it; you’ve assumed the role of expert. If your reading audience doesn’t already know you as an authority, they’ll skim to the end of your article or turn to the book flap to check out your credentials.] It’s not necessary to type out that final chapter, but you must know your goal.

Velma “Wild Horse Annie” Bronn Johnston, the woman who galvanized people around the world to stop the slaughter of the West’s wild horses in 1971, did so almost single-handedly. In my nonfiction biography Horse Girl, she says something about her work that applies to yours: “You must have an unshakeable faith in the very rightness of what you are doing.”

Writing your last chapter with that kind of confidence requires reminders. Once you know your last chapter goal, text it to yourself. Or write it on an index card, a sticky note, on the wall. Just don’t lose sight of your destination.

Next, skim through your notes, listen to interview recordings and scour the Internet one last time for super-recent studies. Select statistical gems, anecdotes, and news hooks that compel your audience to read to The End.

What’s a news hook? Over the six years I was writing Horse Girl, childhood vaccinations, an everyday assumption, flared into controversy and became newsworthy. Velma Johnston, the focus of Horse Girl, described herself as “an awkward girl who tried to conceal her zigzag spine by walking defiantly.” An early treatment for childhood polio changed Velma’s life. Today those physical changes would’ve been prevented by a vaccination. That’s a news hook, so I spotlighted that issue in a sidebar.

If I’d been writing an article for an online magazine, I would’ve spotted the New York Times story on the Trump administration’s approval of the slaughter of wild horses. It’s an issue Velma and Congress thought they’d resolved in 1971, so it would be a timely news hook.

Are We There Yet?

No. Now that you’ve presented facts, stats, anecdotes, quotes and news hooks to stampede enthralled readers toward your ending, make your reader identify with the topic. One way I did that in Horse Girl was to describe Velma’s dread of public speaking. Seventy-five percent of the American public suffer from glossophobia. They’re extremely anxious or very nervous when faced with the task of public speaking, according to a 2025 article in Teleprompter.com.

Velma, a straight-A student, ditched school on days she had to give oral reports. Velma, a woman brave enough to go on night raids, crouching in the bed of a pickup truck on her way to free wild horses from men with rifles, feared the podium. It was a perfect way to help readers identify with her.

Find a way to put a face on the problem you’re writing about and that’s the cherry on top of your work. I’ve got to return to Mickey Spillane, no-nonsense crime novelist, for the added value of my upside-down nonfiction writing process: “The first page sells this book. The last page sells your next book.”

For a working writer, that’s an excellent reason to make sure your reader follows you to The End.

Check out Terri Farley's Horse Girl here: