The Tiffany Problem: Navigating Reader Perceptions and Feelings in Historical Fiction

Recently, Christopher Nolan gave an interview to the LA Times wherein, amongst other topics, he defended the use of contemporary American accents and dialect in The Odyssey. It was a “no-brainer,” he said, writing dialogue that was colloquial; he wanted language that had “emotional, not intellectual meaning to people.” And he did this understanding it might create yet another firestorm around the movie’s release—”Perhaps I’m being naive,” he said. “It might bite me in the ass.”

Why should a decision as innocuous as the cadence of Nolan’s dialogue be so contentious? I have an answer, but I don’t like it: The Tiffany Problem.

The Tiffany Problem, coined by author Nicola Cornick, illustrates how historical details that are factual and accurate can sometimes become crowded out of the narrative based on audience perception alone—namely that a reader would reject, in a novel set in England in the 1500s, a character named Tiffany. The name, with its modern associations, would feel anachronistic, it would throw the reader out of the story and the setting. It’s anti-immersive. But in actuality, Tiffany, derivative of Theophania, first appeared in the historical record in the 1200s.

I’ve taught classes at Interlochen Arts Camp and for Literary Cleveland about navigating The Tiffany Problem for historical fiction writers; it turns out, the deeper you research into history, the more you find them. Ancient Rome, in its vast and various eras, had fast-food counters, billboards, and soldiers who flipped each other off almost exactly as we do now. The Cleveland Art Museum, one of my favorites in the world, features a portrait of Nathaniel Olds wearing bright, trendy green sunglasses in 1837 that are dead ringers for something I saw advertised on Shein last week. The first ever coin-operated vending machine—designed to distribute water fairly—was invented in Egypt some 2,000 years ago.

But the problem goes beyond mere facts—facts, you can teach. The reader adjusts to facts, if they feel confident in the author. What some readers won’t adjust to is the feeling. What about when The Tiffany Problem is levied against a character’s values, and how they think?

I often hear skepticism about characters who seem too modern. Drilling down into these criticisms reveals their problematic underpinnings—often “too modern” can mean a woman who believes too easily in the intelligence and worthiness of her gender. It can mean a person born into an era of chattel slavery recognizing it as horrifying without any help. It can mean a queer person existing before the written record allows for queer people existing.

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When my editor at Park Row acquired The Stolen Women, my debut novel and a retelling of the Sabine Women myth of early Rome, she confided in me that candidly, she was not a huge fan of historical fiction. “Your book, though,” she’d said, “Feels so real. It’s so relevant.” This was music to my ears, after a slew of rejections founded in my characters not feeling historical enough. I’d known, like Nolan, that this would be a problem from the beginning; I’d also not looked back once I made my decision to use colloquial, contemporary sounding dialogue and narration.

“Do they want me to add an English accent?” I remember asking my fiance after an early reader objected to the phrase fuck off. A few years before, I’d been working on the book in residence at The British School at Rome, one of the oldest and most prestigious of Rome’s national research institutions. There, I consulted with world-class archeologists and historians; visited archives, museums, and other national libraries; and traipsed my way through the Sabine hills in the course of my research.

I’d done the work, I thought to myself. I’d created something full of history and mythology both. And fuck off was going to be my undoing, the hill I’d die on? Why did I need to render dialogue in the Queen’s Latin when there wasn’t a soul on earth who could tell you the syntax and cadence of an ordinary woman speaking Paleosabellic?

Very early in the process of writing The Stolen Women, I realized I was not only exploring sexual and gender-based violence for my own personal catharsis, but beginning an understanding of fascism at its root. Livy, one of the famous Augustan-era historians that canonized the events of the Abduction of the Sabine Women, is widely understood by historians to be a propagandist for Rome rather than a faithful recorder of its deeds. When he appeared on the pages of my drafting, a wandering researcher who seems benignly interested in Rome’s origins, I sought ways to directly antagonize his version of the story. Livy, with his lofty dialogue, his Queen’s Latin accent, became a foil to my protagonist, Safinia, who would rather tell you to fuck off and get on with it than make Homeric-sounding speeches.

In time, writing against The Tiffany Problem became the thrust of the story I was creating. I had to leave them in there, these colloquialisms, these fast-food counters and pizza-to-go, these modern, forward-thinking women, to make the point: What you have been told about history is not the truth.

*****

Ultimately, writing historical fiction is an exercise in translation. We remember who the audience is. It’s you. Average Joe, living in the now, thinking about the now, experiencing the now.

The job of historians and archeologists is to document and interpret, but the job of writers is to contextualize. It’s a freedom we have to take the research a step further, to be able to say, what if there were this between the gaps of what we know—and to choose a this that resonates to people in the now. I don’t write about Ancient Rome because I have a deep and abiding interest in it as a subject—though I do—I write about Ancient Rome because it is, as my editor said, so real, and so relevant, and my purpose as a storyteller is to say something about the world we live in now.

The story of a group of women kidnapped violently from their homes and then deified as the first glorious mothers of Rome remains disgustingly relevant. Through the lens of my setting, and in this mediating position between the accuracy of research and the truth of what could have been, I can share what I think: that people are people, and always have been, and from that we know the truth of the Sabine Women, and what they wanted, and what they feared. I can’t do this if my characters don’t feel like someone you could bump onto in the street.

At the time of this writing, Nolan’s Odyssey is careening towards a career-best box office. Would it have felt so legible to me, so immediate, dangerous, and emotional, without Matt Damon’s Boston accent, and the willingness of the script to translate the ancient scope of this epic into something modern? I don’t think so—and I have to stand by the same decision, even if it bites me in the ass.

Check out Alysandra Dutton's The Stolen Women here: