The Space Between (the Shelves): The Importance of Writing Weird Stories for the Un-weird Marketplace

So, you wrote a story. You wrote a story and you’re afraid you’ll never get it published. You wrote a story and you’re afraid you’ll never get it published because it doesn’t sound like what the industry is looking for. You wrote a story and you’re afraid you’ll never get it published because it doesn’t sound like what the industry is looking for, and you feel like you’ve done it all wrong. Good.

Maybe you’ve even done a bit of querying, and maybe you’ve gotten some mixed feedback. Maybe you’ve heard some things along the lines of “I just don’t know what shelf this belongs on” or “I have no idea how to pitch this” or “I don’t know what genre this is.” Maybe you don’t even really know how to pitch it, because it’s just too hard to boil down to a few sentences, and it just sounds silly and disconnected without the nuance in your story to back it up. Maybe you’ve stopped telling anybody you’re a writer at all because you’re just so tired of trying to explain what your book’s about. Good.

Maybe you feel like you’re behind the eight ball because your story doesn’t ever seem to match any calls for open submission, and maybe it feels like there’s no audience for it, because you’ve watched a thousand TikTok videos and none of the books they’re hyping ever sound anything like yours. Maybe you feel like you have no idea what you’re doing, because every bit of advice you’ve come across just doesn’t seem like it applies to what you’ve written. Good.

Write to market, make sure it’s pitchable, have good comps, put a hook on the first page, watch your word count, keep the pacing brisk, make sure the language isn’t overcomplicated, stay inside your genre, pick a demographic, and write to that audience. Maybe you’ve broken a few, or even every single one of those rules, and maybe you’ve even watched a bunch of people who followed all of that advice to the letter glide right on through to publication. And maybe you’re starting to regret writing that story altogether. Listen to me. Don’t. Because if any of this sounds familiar, then you’ve written something weird, and weird is good.

Weird is good, especially right now. Weird is beautiful and necessary, and these days, it’s more valuable than it’s ever been. And if you don’t believe that, you need only take a trip to your local bookstore, because there’s more parity on the shelves than ever before. Social media has created something of a feedback loop in style and genre and even presentation, and the more things all start to look and sound and feel the same, the more the exceptions stand out. The weird becomes noticeable, and the different becomes refreshing.

Take The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, for instance, one of the most memorable books of the 20th century. A book that’s utterly unpitchable in every way. And if you’ve read that book, I want you to close your eyes and try to imagine a query letter for it. Now stop it, because we’re gonna be here all night. That book is just about as weird as it gets, and at the time it was published, it was everything the science fiction landscape wasn’t. It was an outlier. Absurdist and colloquial and funny in an era when most popular sci-fi novels were relatively terse and self-serious. It was a breath of fresh air, and had it been released in another era, you might never have heard of it at all.

Consider Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, an Oscar-winning film. And while it wasn’t based on a book, it still illustrates the power of weirdness in an era of familiarity. I’ve seen that film many, many times, and I still can’t tell you what genre it is. Fantasy? Comedy? Sci-fi? Family drama? Action? Satire? I don’t know. And now I want you to close your eyes and try to give me a two-sentence pitch for it, and tell me if that pitch actually does the movie any justice at all. Everything, Everywhere, All at Once hit theaters during what I’m calling early-onset superhero movie fatigue. And because it took the elements that made those movies successful—the action, the elastic reality, the humor, the fantasy, the fight scenes—and compressed them into this intimate, highly emotional, weird little story, it resonated like crazy.

It challenged us at a time when we’d largely forgotten how much we love to be challenged. Because that’s what weird stories are. They’re a challenge. They’re pattern-breakers, and that’s why they’re so important. But it’s also why they’re hard to get published. Because there’s nothing more predictable than a pattern, and anything else is a gamble. And in any industry, that’s going to be a challenge too, and publishing is no different.

Weird stories take time to find their audience, and there’s no harm in understanding that from the get-go. It can be a long road, and the query grinder can be merciless. I know, because I’ve been through it with my own weird little book, Winterset Hollow, and if I have any advice to offer, it’s to avoid the temptation to make your story more mainstream just to make that process easier. Trust your gut, and write the story you want to read, and when it does end up on that shelf, it’ll be the one that readers remember because it was different. And that’s a beautiful thing, even if it doesn’t happen right away.

Check out Jonathan Edward Durham's Winterset Hollow here: