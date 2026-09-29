The Purpose of a Poet

When I am on a flight, I’m always struck with awe and gratitude that there are people whose brains are made for engineering. I don’t understand how to build an airplane. I don’t understand how to keep one in the sky. There is nothing in my heart that drives a passion to learn the necessary skills to accomplish these tasks. And yet I get to reap the benefits of other people who are driven to acquire these skills.

Similarly, there are firefighters and hairdressers, lawyers, nutritionists, philanthropists, architects, psychologists, nurses, and leaders of many kinds. There are people who develop the coding for AI technology, truck drivers, and scientists who spend their days in laboratories testing potential future medications and cures for diseases. It is all a valuable part of the worldwide web—the real one.

There are countless jobs and skill sets that make up a functioning society, and I benefit every day from people whose minds and hearts are drawn toward things mine simply are not. Aren’t I lucky. Aren’t we all!

And this begs the question: What is the value of a poet? What is it, exactly, that we poets contribute to society?

I know to call a surgeon when my torn meniscus needs repair, or to call a realtor when I need to sell my house. But when do we, if ever, call upon the poets?

Are poets just ornamental—extra sparkle on the fringe of society? Or are we part of the thread that keeps the fabric of our people together?

I’d like to think the latter. Naturally, as a poet, I am biased.

When I think about what a poet does, like most truths, I first think that it depends. A poet is a person, and of course it depends on the person what their poems potentially contribute on a thematic level to the world. Some poems are more political, some more pretty and playful. And those details will determine, to some extent, how a poem may be contributing to society.

But with those nuances aside, I think most poets have a clear role: to put into words, and make beautiful and meaningful, the human experience so our lives feel more important and more connected to others.

I asked my friend, who is not a poet, if she ever seeks out poetry in her life. She said that when she has experienced deep heartbreak, she has gone searching for poems—something to offer the feeling that she was not alone in that experience. When she stumbled upon poems that expressed the ache, the hollowing of hurt she felt in her chest, it was healing. She felt more at peace knowing that someone else understood, and understood so well that they could find the words for her. And not just modern poets, but poets from all centuries understand and have felt what she was feeling. All these poets put the words together in a beautiful way that made her pain easier to sit with and thus easier to process.

This is not to say that poetry is just to address our pain. It is just as much about capturing the pleasures of life, the mundane, and the overly complex moments. At the end of the day, whatever kind of day it’s been, we want to feel connected and to know that our human experience is understood, that there is meaning to each of our little lives. It’s easier to see all this when life is looked at under good lighting, within a rhythmic rendering, and filed down to something palatable and poetic.

In my latest poetry collection, The Mouth of a River, I share many poems that highlight the beauty of the simple moments, revering something as mundane as a melon marinating in sun:

"A Fruitful Morning"

I must write today a poem.

This specific day

in my new apartment that smells like

my neighbor’s cigarettes.



Today was pretty shitty and unromantic,

except when I ate the melon that had been marinating

in sun,

and I did nothing except sit down

and use a spoon to carve corners through a cantaloupe.

This cantaloupe

that gave its life to me today.



And I thought about fruit trees

and the first time I ate a passionfruit,

and I sat there

feeling the morning sun like I was an apple.

And I remembered that essentially, I am.



I sat there

smelling nicotine and nuance

and never had I ever been right there before.

And I hope I never am again –

so I may be where I am then

and nowhere else.

The poet’s job is to showcase that no experience, place, thing, or moment in time is unworthy of a spotlight. That the simplest things, the most individual, the grandest and the mundane—it is all worth noticing and making into art. That absolutely everything can be meaningful, and that meaning can connect us to something beyond ourselves. That we must put words to the human experience, not to speak it into existence, but to acknowledge what is already there—to say: this, too, is part of being alive.

So why does the poet matter? Could the world keep on spinning without us making it into metaphors and meter? Possibly. Maybe. But I wouldn’t want to know that world, would you? I’d much rather a place that is personified, that is made prettier and more precious—that can take the underwhelming and overwhelming and make them equally meaningful.

Check out Hannah Adams' The Mouth of a River here: