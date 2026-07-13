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The Psychology of Screenwriting (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, catch up on reviews, learn what works and what doesn’t in recent scripts, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, catch up on reviews, learn what works and what doesn't in recent scripts, and more!

"Little House on the Prairie" Review

The new generation may not have the template of the original show in their consciousness, so this serves as a worthy introduction into the Ingalls world.

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UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Two Terrific Films and Two Not-So-Terrific Films: Tuner, Pressure, Disclosure Day, and I Love Boosters

Two films offer a fresh take on the screenwriting craft, while the other two deliver weaker storytelling choices.

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Balls of Steel™: Speak Up

We’re focusing on voice because Jeanne V. Bowerman has some serious concerns about the future of writing.

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Story Beats: What Makes the Heart of Your Script Tick?

This live webinar presents a process for creating a roadmap that reads as spontaneous, while also unfolding evolving characters’ story arcs that keep the reader engaged, and turning the page.

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The Psychology of Screenwriting

It’s the difference between sympathy and empathy, with the latter being the deeper connection that leads to a more meaningful experience for all.

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