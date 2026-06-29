The Power of the Trope as an Emotional Device (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, fully embrace rom-com tropes with Voicemails for Isabelle filmmaker Leah McKendrick, read about the collaborative effort behind season two with The Four Seasons co-creators, and how the Fast & Furious franchise is still rolling strong 25 years later.

Connecting the Ensemble Thematically: A Conversation with “The Four Seasons” Co-Creators and Showrunners Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield

Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher discuss the challenges of writing for an ensemble, diving into grief, the collaborative nature of writing and directing, and establishing thematic consistency.

The Blockbusters That Shaped Us: Style & Structure in the Fast & Furious Franchise

Fast cars, freedom, and the family that keep us riding off into the sunset.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with A Crime Story Filmmaker Brian A. Metcalf

Brian A. Metcalf discusses transforming a TV series into an action-packed feature, using ticking clocks to drive story and his writing process, and wearing multiple creative hats.

The Power of the Trope as an Emotional Device: A Conversation with Voicemails for Isabelle Filmmaker Leah McKendrick

Leah McKendrick discusses drawing inspiration her own relationship with her younger sister, re-approaching her script eight years later, and the importance of tropes in rom-coms.

Bringing Toys to Life - What Toy Story 5 Can Teach Screenwriters

The film is packed full of great lessons and high emotion, but what exactly can it teach screenwriters?

Breaking & Entering: Your Question Leaves Me with Questions