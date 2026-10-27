The Plot Twist That Saved My Life

For a long time, I had bad hearing in one ear. I missed a lot of what was being said in noisy spaces, but faked my way through it. Then one night, in a quiet place, I realized the person sitting next to me had been speaking for a while, and I hadn’t heard one word.

When I had my hearing checked in 2017, the doctor sent me for an MRI because hearing loss on one side isn’t typical. As far as I was concerned, the test was just a formality. I mentally prepared for life with a hearing aid, and pretty much forgot about the whole thing when I left for vacation in Costa Rica. That’s where I was when the doctor’s office called, urging me to schedule an immediate appointment.

Plot twist: Instead of age-related hearing loss, I had a three-millimeter brain aneurysm. A brain aneurysm is a weakness in the wall of a brain artery that swells like a balloon. In the grand scheme of things, they are minuscule, mere millimeters. But as blood fills the balloon and the walls weaken, it’s at risk of rupturing.

Thankfully, the radiologist reading my scans was alert and educated enough to notice a tiny dot, which they called “an incidental find.” Meaning I went to a doctor for something unrelated when they found the aneurysm on the opposite side of my brain from the bad ear. Most people with an unruptured aneurysm are unaware that they have one, so if it’s found, it’s almost always discovered “incidentally.”

Of course, there’s nothing incidental about a brain aneurysm, and the diagnosis was devastating. And yet, the doctors weren’t that concerned. In medical terms, it wasn’t large enough to worry about. A neurologist said, “It’s no big deal. Go on with your life. We’ll watch it and see.” Easy for him to say! There was a live grenade in my brain that could explode at any moment.

Still, I tried to embrace the doctors’ laissez-faire attitude. With no restrictions to “living my life,” I went hiking in Hawaii at 10,000 feet. When I got sick, I figured it was altitude sickness, because I was fine, right?

A year later, I had an idea for a book and signed up for a 12-weeks-to-finished-novel workshop to make it happen. But the aneurysm had other ideas. It grew. My three mm was a four. But four was still under the worry-worthy threshold.

Just as I was starting the novel incubator course, I learned I needed surgery for the unruptured brain aneurysm. Besides its size, the aneurysm’s shape is significant. A smooth balloon appearance is a better scenario than a malformed one. The only way to know what mine looked like was to have an angiogram—as soon as possible. I was probably in some understandable state of shock and denial, or more likely I’m a lunatic with skewed priorities, but I was in that fabulous 12-week complete your novel workshop, and lest I died, or lived but wasn’t myself, I refused to have the angiogram before my book was done.

And I did it. I wrote the first full draft of Not Yours to Keep in three months. Beginning, middle, end. Done.

I chose Halloween for the operation—because if you’re going to have ghouls, gore, and knives, and you write suspense, you may as well lean into the theme.

Once inside my brain, all the things they thought proved wrong. It was not smooth, and it was not small. The surgeon told me that if I’d waited much longer, it would have burst.

The first phase of recovery was full of risks. Plus, there was sensitivity to light and sound, and balance issues. Too much brain overload actually hurt the brain. I wasn’t allowed to read or do anything intellectually stimulating for weeks. My brain needed rest. But the itch to edit my book was too great to ignore. I peeked at my computer, and then the universe crashed it, taking my latest greatest draft with it.

Fortunately, I’d submitted a version to a new workshop, so not all of it was lost. But not going to lie, it was a crushing blow that took a while to get over. Plus, I was still in early recovery when it was dangerous for me to stress. So that year? Time was lost. The exhaustion was real. The fear was real. The pain was real. And yet—for me, the story was also still real. It waited for me. Quietly. Patiently. Until I could come back to it.

It takes a body about a year to fully recover from what I went through. On the outside, it seemed like nothing had happened to me physically, and each month brought greater strength. By the six-month mark, I’d learned how much writing time in a sitting my brain could handle.

Fortuitous became the word of 2018. I got the surgery I needed before it was too late, and it was successful. Unfortunately, the doctors left me with a party favor. They found a second, tiny aneurysm that remains too small to fix.

For years now, I’ve been living on borrowed time. When you don’t know how long you have, you work hard to make your dreams come true. Getting my novel published was one of them. I hadn’t even dared to imagine a second one, but I have a new suspense novel out now, ironically titled One of Us Must Die, and I’m going to keep going until I can’t.

I am a brain aneurysm survivor because my hearing doctor and the radiologist were paying attention. I promised my neurosurgeon that if he fixed my brain, I would use it. And that’s what I’m doing by writing suspense novels and advocating for brain aneurysm awareness.

A few years ago, I thanked the hearing doctor for his part in saving my life. Turns out, I’m not his only patient who came for hearing issues and discovered an aneurysm instead. The lesson, then, is not just knowing the symptoms, but paying attention to what your body tells you. If something’s off, even if it’s a nuisance, don’t ignore it. Get it checked.

I didn’t know I needed help. Luckily, intervention came in time. Brain aneurysm awareness and research matter. I’m living proof.

I never got that hearing aid. When I miss words in a conversation, it reminds me how fortunate I am to be alive. It’s impossible to say what will happen with the second aneurysm. Any anxiety becomes fuel to embrace each day, find adventures, and go after my dreams—like writing the next book.

Check out Zelly Ruskin's One of Us Must Die here: