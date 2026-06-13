The Pep Talk We All Need Now And Then

[This article first appeared in the January/February 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

If you’re an independent (self-published) author, then you likely are familiar with the crippling moments of insecurity that come with self-publishing.

Here are a few examples of what I am talking about:

After weeks of brainstorming, you select a title for your book. Is it the “right” one? More than half the people you polled (a group of 50 newsletter subscribers) thought so, but can you be confident this is the title that will attract readers to your book? All you know without a doubt is that the book must have a title, and you can’t begin to launch until it does, so time is of the essence. (This applies to the cover art as well.)

You’re filling out metadata forms, and you come to the part about keywords and categories. You know your book is a cozy mystery, but when it comes to subgenres, you’re not as sure. There are some thrilling moments, so should you select thriller? There’s also a love story involved, so would romance be appropriate? Which words properly describe your story and will attract the readers you want to attract?

The glow of having launched your new book has paled. The preorders and congratulations from friends have ended. Your book baby is no longer a new release, and orders have become, well, like raindrops in a desert climate. You’ve reached the quiet zone. As your skin breaks out in a cold sweat, a very loud, panicked voice in your head shouts, Now what do I do?

You want to produce your book in as many forms as possible—hardcover, paper, e-book, audio, large print—but you don’t have the budget to do it all. The plan was always to create the e-book and paperback, but you’ve heard the audio market continues to grow at a rapid rate. A professionally made audiobook will cost a substantial amount of money. Should you take the plunge? Will you make your money back if you do? (This applies to every product you create.)

You’ve always dreamed of your book appearing in Kirkus Reviews magazine or The New York Times Book Review. Should you shell out the money it will cost to buy an ad without a guarantee that it will yield the return in sales you desire? You’ve always wanted to be a guest on podcasts and maybe even a morning TV program. Should you hire a publicist for thousands of dollars to get you on those podcasts and TV shows to give your book the (fastest) fighting chance it deserves? Will the money you put out for marketing and publicity convert into sales?

These are blood pressure–raising scenarios that occur on the road to self-publication, and as we struggle to come up with the best answers possible for each situation we face, the doubts and lack of confidence do a fine job of making us feel inadequate and nervous about our choices. Sometimes we may even be sorry that we didn’t continue the search for an agent for our book.

But no! Did I just say that? We made the choice to be independent, to make our own decisions, to captain the ship. We love being in charge, don’t we? We’re proud to be independent. But did we make a mistake? We are writers. We don’t know much about sales and marketing and … oh my gosh, we really don’t know what we’re doing, do we?

Stop! Take a breath. Sit down. Sip your coffee.

Now listen. Here comes the pep talk we all need now and then.

Perhaps it will make you feel better to know that no one in publishing knows what they’re doing.

Yes, I said “no one.” And, yes, that is meant to make you laugh. It’s funny because it’s true!

What I mean is, many editors of course edit very well, and some writers know how to write a great book, and I’m sure there are marketing experts out there who are stellar at pushing books up the ladder of success, but in general, no one knows if a book will do well or if a cover is the “right” one or whether they are making the “best” marketing and/or financial decisions to ensure a book’s success.

Because there are no “right” answers.

Of course, you’re going to feel insecure sometimes. When it comes to your own book, it’s difficultto have perspective. Is it good? Is it bad? Should I be proud of it? Will I be embarrassed by it? Will the professional reviewers like it? What kind of reader reviews will it receive—and what awful things might they say? Or will I win awards and reach the bestseller lists, quit my job, and spend all my time writing, writing, writing from now until eternity? (I see you staring into space with that longing expression lighting your eyes …)

The answer to each of these questions is, “Yeah, maybe.”

Self-publishing is filled with moments of feeling unsure (on the mild side) and spinning out of control (on the extreme side). Expect them. If you’re creating your first book, moving through the process is going to be intense. The truth is, whether self-published or traditionally published, no author knows if they’ve done the right thing, made the right choices, or written a book that others will enjoy.

There are hundreds of decisions to make, and you will face them and handle them one by one. That is the best you can do. It has to be enough. If you’ve taken this book-publishing venture seriously and you’ve proceeded carefully, no one can tell you otherwise.

That’s just the way it is.

You’ll do your best and put the book out there. After that, the only thing that’s up to you, really, is to diligently get it into readers’ hands. Make it accessible, give them a reason to try it, let them know it’s out there. With some luck, the concoction of decisions you have made will produce happy results. Only time will tell.

So … market it. Promote it. Show up at book festivals. Mingle on social media apps (your favorite thing to do, ha ha). Enter contests. Purchase professional reviews. Arrange book signings. Advertise when you can afford to.

Hardest of all, be patient.