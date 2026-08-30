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July/August 2026 Issue
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The Novel Opening

Learn how to produce an infallible story opening that will pique the curiosity of agents and editors, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

While a sharp query goes a long way to inviting in the agent and editor, even that won’t pique their curiosity if they skip ahead to the novel start and the pages don’t deliver. How can you produce an infallible story opening? Action, voice, an immediate interest in the characters, and a hook that pulls in the reader and which is designed around your particular genre. While what works will optimize certain invariable elements, the presentation and emphasis will be completely unique to the work you’re writing.

The class will act as the eyes and the thought process of the agent and/or editor looking at your initial chapter or two. Can readers identify with the characters? Do they feel an immediate draw to the situation—regardless of the genre. Do they have burning questions about what you present? If this is a genre novel we’ve seen before, that can be okay, but something has to click. Everything old can be recycled, but some element has to fully excite. Your instructor knows the sweet spot and she herself has been selling steadily. She knows how you can refresh your pages and magnify the draw.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Join Us In Italy!

Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy in 2027, and we want you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Tour Includes

  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside
  • 2 nights in Florence
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
  • All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
  • Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class
  • Day trip to Siena

And so much more!

Click here for itinerary information, tour host bios, how to register, and more.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

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