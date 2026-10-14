The Interruptible Writer: How to Keep Writing When Life Won’t Leave You Alone

There’s a lot of talk among writers about getting into the flow. That magical place where you stop thinking so hard about writing and simply write. You’re inside the story, you can hear your characters, the words are pouring out of you—you’ve forgotten what time it is. It’s wonderful. It also seems to be the exact moment someone in my house needs me.

Writing reminds me of running. Most runners don’t lace up, take three steps, and immediately experience a runner’s high. There’s usually some suffering first. Your legs are stiff. Your breathing is weird. You wonder why you chose this particular form of recreation when Netflix exists. But eventually, if you keep going, your body warms up, you find your pace, and things start clicking. Then, if you’re lucky, you reach that zone runners are always talking about.

As writers, we have our own version of this:

We sit down. We reread what we wrote the day before. We change a word, then we change it back. We stare out the window. We check something that absolutely did not need checking. Then something shifts and—boom—we’re in it.

The problem is that some of us are trying to achieve this state while working from home, where uninterrupted time tends to exist only in theory. The dog needs to go out. The phone rings. A package arrives. Someone needs a ride. Someone has a question. And there goes the flow—right out the window I was staring at earlier.

For a long time, I thought I needed to get better at preventing this. I needed stronger boundaries, better hours, a locked door, a more disciplined schedule, maybe a small moat. To be fair, some of that is true. Writing time absolutely needs protecting. Some interruptions can wait, and I’ve gotten better about letting them. But eventually I had to accept something fairly obvious: I’m going to be interrupted.

I work from home. I have a family, pets, appointments, responsibilities, and all the normal maintenance required to keep a household functioning. I could probably eliminate more interruptions if I truly committed myself to the cause, but I don’t really want to live like that. I want to be a writer, but I also want to be available to my life.

So instead of spending all my energy trying to create the perfectly uninterrupted writing day, I’ve started asking a different question: How do I get better at writing when I know I’m going to be interrupted?

If stopping and starting are going to be part of the way I work, perhaps I should get better at stopping and starting.

One of the most frustrating things about being interrupted isn’t the interruption itself… it’s sitting back down afterward. I can walk away from my computer knowing exactly where a scene is going, then return 10 minutes later with only a vague sense of what I was doing. What was he about to say? Wait, why is she angry? I’ve learned that the part of my brain responsible for holding fictional information has a very short return policy.

As an antidote, I’ve started leaving myself breadcrumbs before I leave the page. Sometimes I write a sentence: “NEXT: She realizes Jack knows about the letter, but she doesn’t want him to know she knows yet.” If someone is standing beside me waiting, I leave myself a handful of keywords: “Jack, letter, suspicious, don’t confront.”

The words would be useless to anyone else, but when I return and read them, something clicks. I remember what I was thinking. It’s like leaving coordinates for my brain. I don’t need to preserve every thought; I only need to leave enough behind to find my way back without rereading 12 pages.

You Don’t Have to Return to the Same Place

This has been one of the most liberating lessons for me. I used to think that if I stopped writing on page 111, the next time I sat down, I had to resume on page 111. Now, if I have 20 minutes and my brain wants to write something that happens three chapters later, I let it.

If I suddenly know how a scene between two characters should unfold, I write it. If an image comes to me that belongs somewhere in the book, but I’m not sure where yet, I get it down. I don’t worry about how I’m going to incorporate it. I let the scene be an island, knowing I can build the bridge later.

This works especially well during shorter writing windows because I’m not spending 15 of my available 20 minutes trying to force myself back into the precise mental location where I stopped yesterday. Instead, I ask: What do I have right now? Sometimes the answer is 400 words from a scene that won’t happen for another hundred pages. Great, I’ll take it. The transitions can wait. Deciding exactly where the scene belongs can wait, too. That’s one of the nice things about a finished book… nobody can see the construction site.

Figure Out What Kind of Time You Have

I used to be very good at deciding that a small amount of time wasn’t enough time to write. Twenty minutes before I have to leave? Not enough. Half an hour before someone gets home? Not worth it.

This is ridiculous, of course, because 20 minutes is still 20 minutes. I was rejecting perfectly usable writing time because it didn’t look like the writing time I wanted. The trick is not expecting 20 minutes to behave like two hours.

There are things I don’t attempt in a short window. If I’m trying to solve a major structural problem in my novel, I’m going to need more time. If I’m writing an emotionally difficult scene, I’d prefer not to be halfway through it when someone appears and asks whether I’ve seen their charger.

But there are plenty of other things I can do. I can write a conversation. I can fix a paragraph. I can make notes about a scene or research a specific detail. I can write 300 imperfect words. I can capture the scene from three chapters ahead that has been kicking around in my brain all morning.

Instead of asking, do I have enough time to write? I’ve started asking, what kind of writing fits the time I have? Twenty minutes may not be enough time to disappear into my novel, but it’s plenty of time to make part of my novel exist.

It Still Adds Up

I think this has been the hardest thing for me to really believe: Fragmented writing still counts as writing. Three uninterrupted hours at my desk feels like a true writing day. Thirty minutes in the morning, 20 minutes before I have to leave, and another 45 later somehow doesn’t—even when I’ve accomplished just as much.

But when I look at what I’ve actually produced, there are pages there. Maybe I wrote 300 words in the morning and another 500 later. Maybe I finally figured out a scene that had been giving me trouble. Maybe I wrote something that won’t appear until Chapter 20. But it all counts!

The book doesn’t know whether those words arrived during a miraculous three-hour stretch of uninterrupted flow or in pieces throughout the day, between letting the dog out and helping someone find the thing they swear they already looked for. It only knows the words are there.

I still love uninterrupted writing time. I will happily take as much of it as I can get. But I don’t want my ability to write to depend on it because I’m not only a writer. I have a whole life happening around the writing, and some of that life is going to walk into the room no matter what I do. So, I’m trying to make room for both.

I leave myself clues. I write things out of order. I use 20 minutes when 20 minutes is all I have. I protect the work that really does require protecting. And when someone interrupts me right when I’ve finally figured everything out—which remains their preferred timing—I deal with whatever needs dealing with…then I come back. And maybe that’s the real skill of the interruptible writer. Not figuring out how to stay in the zone forever. It’s figuring out how to find your way back.

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