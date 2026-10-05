The Importance of Collecting Content and Telling Your Story Visually as an Author

It feels like almost every day I come across a post on a social platform lamenting the fact that over the past several years, it’s become necessary for authors, whose work often requires a predilection toward solitary pursuits, to become social media influencers in order to promote their work (or even get a book deal in the first place). The publishing world has shifted, and with it, much of the responsibility to build interest in a book now falls on the very person who wrote it.

When I sold my first book, a cookbook detailing how to make the Rice Krispie Treat sculptures I made and sold to customers in New York, it was because an agent recognized the social media platform I’d built and felt it was ripe to leverage into a book deal. Leading up to the release of Treat Yourself!, it felt natural to share the process of writing and shooting my cookbook because my food art was highly visual, and the book was an extension of what I was already doing successfully on Instagram. People were excited to buy and celebrate my book because they had felt like they’d watched from behind the scenes while I wrote it.

Just before Treat Yourself! was released in 2017, I started writing a short story about an influencer that ultimately became my debut novel, Looks Perfect. It took me eight years to write Looks Perfect, during which I collected almost zero images or videos of myself writing, and told very few people what I was working on.

There are plenty of writers sharing their writing journeys on social media, but I was too afraid of failure to publicly share that I was working on a book. Writing a book is hard, and while some days I felt a rush of inspiration as I deposited words on the page, on others I almost quit. The story I was telling meant so much to me that I’d quietly shuttered my food art business to focus on it, which meant that finishing and selling this novel was my only option. I felt a tremendous amount of pressure. It was enough to have close friends and family asking how my novel was coming along, the idea of acquaintances and even strangers joining the chorus was the stuff of nightmares.

And then after eight years, a good amount of tears, gallons of coffee, and a lot of hard work, I finished the book. After a brief edit, my agent sent it on submission, and a few months later I got a book deal.

I was thrilled, but I was also terrified, because in the time I’d spent focusing on finishing my novel, I’d let my Instagram go silent, undoubtedly offending the algorithm. I knew I’d have to work my way back, building engagement and a new, bookish audience from scratch.

It was time to start telling my story as an author, and I quickly discovered I had nothing to work with. I thought back to the way I’d shared the process of writing my cookbook and kicked myself for failing to capture content as I’d written my novel. I’d been a content creator, I should’ve known better. But while writing my cookbook involved a two-week shoot on a spirited and colorful set and hours spent in the library amidst writer friends, the process of writing my novel was long, challenging, and decidedly unphotogenic.

I’d learned time and time again while building my food art business that people connect to personal stories, especially those involving process. Now, as I searched my phone’s camera roll for images featuring computers hoping to find some B-roll I’d forgotten I’d taken while writing, I regretted my inability to believe in myself enough throughout the years I’d spent on the book to capture process content for later.

I eventually did find a way to tell the story behind my novel, and while I’d always believed and preached in my previous life as a content creator that making authentic content is about honoring where your own eye goes in the moment and trusting that viewers will appreciate your perspective, I now knew that in order to tell a future story, it’s important to think ahead, to document moments that may not draw your attention or even feel exciting, but will ultimately become part of a bigger picture.

Now, when I speak to writers who are working on books, I always tell them to capture moments that don’t necessarily feel compelling: sitting at their computer, hopping on a Zoom with their agent, receiving good news, receiving bad news, typing ‘the end.’ And when they finally sell their book, they’ll be able to tell their story visually, in Reels, TikToks, and carousel posts, inviting potential readers into their process and making them feel connected to a book they haven’t even read yet.

As I find myself in the early stages of writing my next novel, I feel that in filming myself at the keyboard or taking a photo of a blank page with a new chapter heading, I am investing in my own future success and the belief that one day, the story of writing this novel will be one I’ll have the opportunity to tell.

Because at the end of the day, what social media and books have in common is that they allow people to connect through and invest in stories, and we must believe in and equip ourselves to tell them well.

Check out Jessica Siskin's Looks Perfect here: