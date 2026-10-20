The Healing Power of Writing a Rom-Com

It’s not an exaggeration to say that writing romance changed my life.

I lost my identity during Covid. Like so many others, I struggled during that dark time. I’d had quite a lot of success right out of the gate in my career, and suddenly, I couldn’t sell any books. I had wound my sense of self-worth so tightly around being an author and that loss was a blow that left me reeling. I felt completely untethered. I felt like I had no value. And the worst part was that writing—which had brought me so much joy—now felt torturous. Sitting down to write was agony. And the rejections that piled up only seemed to prove what a failure I was. Clearly, I was no longer “good” at the craft I loved so dearly.

I also stopped dating during Covid. I had always chased the sense of safety I thought being in a relationship would provide, driven to be “picked” but without stopping to really consider what I wanted from a partner. I never considered whether the man I was with was compatible with my wants and needs—I’d twist myself into a pretzel to pretend that whatever he wanted, I wanted, too.

During those long hard years, I felt like I had lost everything that made me me. I was certain I would never sell another book again. The future felt bleak, colorless, drained of hope. And of course, I would never find love. Who would want such a failure?

That’s when I found romance. Or maybe romance found me. We never know why things come to us in certain moments, but I know without a shadow of a doubt that writing romance saved me. It brought color back to my life. It made writing joyful again. It made me believe in love again, as cheesy as that sounds. I’d never written anything contemporary before—I’d always focused on dark sprawling worlds filled with magic. But in romance, I could heal the parts of me that felt broken. I could bring two people together on the page and feel the flicker of hope for that in my own life. Writing romance made me believe in myself again, and what might be possible for me.

I think part of it is that the romance genre itself is so joyful. We know there will always be a happy ending. We know that our hero and heroine will overcome all obstacles in order to be together, that Love Will Conquer All. I found so much comfort in the safety of that promise. I was able to explore a vast spectrum of emotions, putting my own angst to good use. It helped. A lot. By writing a happily ever after, I tentatively started to picture one for myself in the real world.

When I finally got back into dating, I was determined to learn from my previous mistakes. I would not twist myself into a pretzel. I would not jump at the first guy who showed interest and hope for the best. Romance helped with that, too—I love writing from both the hero and the heroine’s perspectives, and knowing the men I had created on the page, I couldn’t just go back to ignoring all the red flags in real life like I used to. And after a year of working hard to break old patterns and focusing on what I was looking for in a relationship, I met an incredible man whom I have the honor of marrying this year. And shortly after we met, I sold my first romance novel.

Writing romance not only breathed new life into my career, but it allowed me to be open to love itself. Finding love at 44 is quite exhilarating. I know myself better. I’ve been through the crucible and survived. And I think romance gave me that resilience. It taught me patience. It was a light in my darkest time. And most importantly, it reminded me that I am more than just one thing. That my sense of self does not stem from what I do, but from who I am.

That is the true healing power of romance.

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