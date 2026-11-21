December has a way of making people stop and think. Between holiday gatherings, familiar traditions, and another year coming to a close, it’s natural to look back at what we’ve accomplished, the memories we’ve made, and what we hope to leave behind.

For writers, that reflection can sometimes bring an unexpected amount of pressure. Somewhere between finishing a manuscript, publishing a book, and sharing stories with the world, writing can start to feel like something bigger than it needs to be. Suddenly, it’s not enough to write a good story. The work has to mean something. It has to make an impact. It has to be remembered.

Some writers begin wondering whether their words will still matter years from now. Will anyone read their books in 20 years? Will their stories make a difference? Will anyone remember their name?

It’s a lot of pressure to put on a blank page, especially during a season when everyone seems to be thinking about what matters most.

When Writing Becomes About Proving Something

The holiday season often brings conversations about accomplishments, milestones, and plans for the year ahead. Writers aren’t immune to that end-of-year reflection. They may look at finished projects, book sales, readership, and writing goals and wonder whether they’ve done enough.

Writers are often encouraged to find their voice, build an audience, create meaningful work, and write something that stands out. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to make a difference, those expectations can slowly turn a creative outlet into a measuring stick.

A writer may start questioning every project:

Is this story important enough?

Will anyone remember this book?

Am I contributing something meaningful?

What if my work disappears after I’m gone?

Am I wasting my time writing something that won’t last?

Before long, the joy of creating gets tangled up in the need to prove that the work matters.

It’s a little like the pressure of finding the perfect holiday gift. Somewhere along the way, a simple gesture can become an elaborate production. Instead of enjoying the thought behind it, people worry about whether it’s impressive enough. Writing can fall into the same trap.

The problem is that writing was never supposed to be a competition for who leaves the biggest mark. Not every book needs to change someone’s life. Not every essay needs to start a conversation. Sometimes a story needs to entertain someone on a cold afternoon, offer comfort after a difficult day, or give a reader a reason to laugh.

And that’s enough.

The Trouble With Chasing Permanence

One of the hardest things for writers to accept is that they can’t control what happens to their work after it leaves their hands.

Books go out of print. Blogs disappear. Magazines fold. Social media platforms change, and yesterday’s popular post becomes tomorrow’s forgotten scroll. Even writers who achieve tremendous success can’t guarantee that their work will be remembered forever.

December can make this reality feel a little more noticeable. As people pull out old family photographs, revisit holiday traditions, and remember loved ones, thoughts about time and what gets passed down often find their way into everyday conversations.

Writers may wonder whether their stories will become part of those memories or eventually disappear.

But trying to control that outcome can steal time and energy from the one thing writers actually can control: the work they’re doing today.

When writers become too focused on permanence, they may find themselves:

Spending more time worrying about their audience than enjoying their craft.

Comparing their accomplishments to other writers.

Choosing projects based on what seems impressive rather than what excites them.

Feeling disappointed when a book doesn’t receive the attention they hoped for.

Putting off writing because they’re afraid their next project won’t be good enough.

It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that a writer’s success should be measured by how many people know their name or how long their books remain on a shelf.

But a writing career isn’t a monument. It’s a collection of experiences, ideas, stories, and moments shared with other people. And not every meaningful moment needs to last forever.

A writer doesn’t have to be remembered forever to have made a difference.

Think about the things people treasure during the holidays. Sometimes it’s a favorite family recipe that’s been passed down through generations. Other times, it’s a handwritten card, a familiar story told around the dinner table, or a book someone received years ago that still holds a special place on the shelf.

Those things may not be valuable because they’re expensive or impressive. They’re valuable because of the memories and feelings attached to them.

Writing can work the same way.

Sometimes it’s a novel that helped someone through a lonely season. Other times, it’s a cookbook that brings a family together in the kitchen, a funny story that made someone laugh when they desperately needed it, or an article that made a reader feel a little less alone.

The writer may never know the impact their words had.

Meaningful work doesn’t always come with awards, bestseller lists, glowing reviews, or thousands of followers. Sometimes its value is found in one reader, one conversation, or one small moment.

Writers can remind themselves that:

A story doesn’t have to reach thousands of people to matter.

A finished project is an accomplishment, even if it doesn’t become a bestseller.

Writing for enjoyment is just as valid as writing for recognition.

A reader’s personal connection to a story can be more meaningful than public attention.

It’s okay to write something simply because it makes the writer happy.

There is freedom in accepting that not everything has to become part of a grand legacy.

Finding the Joy in the Work Again

As another year winds down, it’s a good time for writers to take a step back and remember why they started writing in the first place.

Was it the love of storytelling? The excitement of creating characters? The satisfaction of putting an idea into words? Maybe it was simply having a creative outlet that made an ordinary day a little more interesting.

Whatever the reason, it’s worth finding that feeling again.

Instead of asking whether a project will stand the test of time, writers can ask whether they’re enjoying the process. Instead of worrying about how many people will read their work, they can focus on writing something honest, interesting, or entertaining.

A few simple reminders can help:

Write what interests you. Don’t choose every project based on what might sell, impress others, or earn recognition.

Don’t choose every project based on what might sell, impress others, or earn recognition. Celebrate the small victories. Finishing a chapter, developing a character, or finally figuring out a difficult scene deserves recognition. Consider it a little gift to yourself.

Finishing a chapter, developing a character, or finally figuring out a difficult scene deserves recognition. Consider it a little gift to yourself. Stop comparing careers. Every writer has a different path, timeline, audience, and definition of success.

Every writer has a different path, timeline, audience, and definition of success. Allow yourself to experiment. Not every project needs to be your most important work. Some projects are simply opportunities to learn and have fun.

Not every project needs to be your most important work. Some projects are simply opportunities to learn and have fun. Remember why you started. Think about what made writing enjoyable before deadlines, book sales, reviews, and expectations entered the picture.

Writers can also use the end of the year to celebrate what they’ve accomplished rather than dwelling on what didn’t happen. Maybe they finished a book, submitted an article, started a new project, or kept writing through a particularly busy year.

Not every accomplishment needs a bestseller announcement or a glowing review. Sometimes, showing up and doing the work is worth celebrating all on its own.

Most importantly, writers should permit themselves to create without constantly wondering how their work will be remembered.

A Legacy Can Be Smaller Than You Think

A writer's legacy doesn't have to be something grand. It might be a collection of books, encouragement given to another writer, or a story that helped someone through a difficult time.

During the holidays, people often focus on finding meaningful gifts for others. But some of the most treasured gifts can't be wrapped. They're the time spent together, stories shared, and memories created along the way.

Writing can offer those same meaningful moments. A story might make someone laugh, inspire another writer, or become a favorite book someone reaches for year after year.

Nobody can promise their words will be remembered forever, and perhaps that's not the point. The goal isn't necessarily to create something that lasts forever. It's to create something that means something while it's here.

So, write the book. Finish the article. Share the story. As the holiday season reminds everyone to slow down and appreciate what matters, let go of the pressure to leave behind something extraordinary.

Sometimes the best legacy is simply a body of work the writer genuinely enjoyed creating and the connections those words made along the way.