The Family: The Beautiful, Unmatchable Primary Source for Historical Fiction

I have been amazed at the level of truth to be found in fiction since childhood, cracking the spines of middle-grade and young adult historicals, some which have stood the test of time, and some which have not. But those books taught me more about our collective human experience than any history class I ever took. Because at its essence, a well-researched historical novel centers on the deeply emotional, deeply human truth of the individual. And in the end, isn’t that what we really need to know about history?

I continued those reading habits straight into adulthood, and when life took its grand left turn and I became a writer as well as a reader, I wrote steampunk, dystopia, even some light sci-fi, and researched all of them like a historical. Chasing real and profound human experience—the weight of our history—ground my fantasy into reality in a way that imagination could not do alone.

But my research style changed completely when I took on the Holocaust.

When I decided to write the story of Stefania Podgorska—a 16-year-old Polish Catholic girl who successfully hid 13 Jewish men, women, and children in the same house as four Nazis—I quickly realized that the story which would become The Light in Hidden Places was one where my imagination needed to take a back seat. To re-imagine suffering, to re-invent atrocities felt like not only a disservice to history, but to the people who experienced it. But I also didn’t want to write a book of nonfiction. I wanted “dramatized reality,” an accurate history where Stefania’s emotional truth could be experienced in that intense, visceral way that only a novel can create. I wanted hyper-accuracy, historically and emotionally. And so, I went to her family. And everyone—other authors, friends, industry professionals—they all said, “Do you really want to do that?”

Because the risk was real. I would be working with people who would likely have no understanding of the publishing industry, what it takes to create a novel, or what is important to that process. I would be dealing with the history up close and personal, traumas that are real, present-day, and painful. I could become embroiled in disagreements—the messy business of families that we all have—quarrels that never mix well with deadlines, contracts, or a creative process. And of course, the biggest risk of all, what if they said “no?”

All of these things happened, to some extent. And the result was one of the most beautiful, meaningful experiences of my lifetime.

By going to the family, I deepened a story I had already researched in completely unexpected ways. I was able to meet Stefania Podgorska in the last days of her life. I got to read her unpublished, unedited memoir. I saw personal photographs and videos. I mined the memories of her children, watching her body language and speech patterns coming through in theirs. Through the trust of the family, I was able to speak with Helena, the little sister who was just as much of a hero as Stefania, and hear stories that had never before been spoken. I met survivors of the attic. I walked the streets of Stefania’s hometown in Poland, and stepped into the house where she saved the lives of 13 people.

By going to the family, I changed a book that could have been a perfectly acceptable, accurate re-telling of history into a novel that hit the raw reality of one person’s emotional truth. I didn’t just learn what Stefania Podgorska did, I learned exactly what she felt. I didn’t just discover her personality, I discovered her soul. And none of that would have been possible without her family.

When working with a family to create this level of “dramatized reality,” I learned some essential steps.

Research your subject thoroughly, before you speak to a family.

Read the books, find the documents, and scour the internet. Know everything you can know before you reach out to family members. They should be there to enhance your knowledge, not teach you the history.

Research and/or train on how to speak to victims of trauma.

Even if the person you are writing about is gone, trauma is often passed down and present in the children and grandchildren. Learning how to pose questions sensitively—and learning when not to question—is important for establishing relationships and important for interpreting answers accurately.

Find family members in a polite, sensitive, and respectful way.

Many people have made their family stories public in articles and on socials. Many have not. When a family has taken the private route, I have found that curators of museums (where donated items are held) or an archivist (where documents are stored), can often reach out to family members and ask them for permission to share a phone number or email address. Historical societies, hometown libraries, and other nonfiction authors can also be great resources.

Establish a common vision.

Common vision is the backbone of a successful working relationship with a family. Books become legacy, and especially where the history is recent and traumatic, like with the Holocaust, agreeing on the kind of book, the age-level of the audience, the level of accuracy, how their ancestor will be portrayed, and what that book will ultimately say is essential. Having these shared goals not only forestalls later issues, it breeds an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust, clearing the way for communicating those smaller details that can make a book so much more meaningful.

Discuss with your editor/publisher.

Find out if a consultation agreement is appropriate, who the family agrees for their legal representative to be, and sign before your work begins. Establishing boundaries for what a family’s help look likes, for when a draft can be read by the family, how long they have to read it, and leaving the last word editorially with the author and editor is paramount. However, when I have worked with a family, I have always compromised on language or scenes where a family member is uncomfortable. Respect for their feelings—and their ultimate support of the book—is more important than how a sentence is phrased or a certain scene is framed. If the family is uncomfortable, then I, as the author, am probably wrong.

Discover what you would have never found before.

Face to face time is wonderful, but this is also what video chat was made for. Record conversations (with permission), create questionnaires, show pictures and see what memories come out. Learn to ask leading questions, and discover the truths that are under the surface, the ones that only the family can show you.

*****

Four years ago, I decided to write about another hero, another book of “dramatized reality.” Up From the Ashes is the story of Chaim and Selma Engel, a Polish boy and Dutch girl who fell in love in—and escaped from—the worst hell imaginable, the Sobibor Death camp. I found and approached their children and grandchildren. We discovered that we shared a passion and a vision. And suddenly, what was arguably the most brutal, devastating story of survival I had ever heard became a thing of tenderness and beauty, and a spark for something else: My own hope.

Chaim and Selma managed to find love in a place where there was no love, love that gave them them hope, which gave them the strength to escape, and—on the back of unimaginable trauma—build a beautiful life. But it wasn’t their history that gave me all that. It was their family. The family showed me how to write a book that was as accurate in the depths as it was on the surface. They gave me the gift of their emotional truth and—like the truth of fiction has always done—that is still changing me.

Check out Sharon Cameron's Up From the Ashes here: