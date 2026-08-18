The Facebook and LinkedIn Copywriting “Experts” Are Full of Beans!

Here’s a tip that may save you time and money and help you avoid writing copy that bombs: Don’t believe or follow 99.7% of the copywriting and online marketing nonsense/advice you read on Facebook, LinkedIn, and email marketing.

Examples of Bad Copywriting Advice on Facebook and LinkedIn

For instance, B.S. like these:

“While most copywriters are still debating whether AI will replace them... we're using it to produce 10x the output in half the time.”

Like so many AI fans, this guy clearly values quantity over quality.

“AI is expanding what it means to be a copywriter…becoming AI editors and prompt strategists – and taking brand stewardship to a whole new level.”

Note: If you are a writer using AI and see yourself as a “prompt strategist” (what a pompous, overblown title), you should find another profession.

“Copywriting isn’t about finding the right words. It’s about finding your customers’ words. Writing is 10%. Organizing the voice of the customer is the other 90%.”

Well, if you are a branding copywriter, maybe. But if you are a direct marketing copywriter you use words proven to generate response.

“If you know how to write copy in 2026, you can now do everything in the funnel yourself. All through AI. All by yourself. All in the same day.”

The problem with “all in the same day” is that writing a draft, putting it aside overnight, and reading it with fresh eyes the next morning is vital to the writing process. And it is axiomatic that you cannot do all that in one day.

3 Reasons Facebook and LinkedIn Copywriting Advice Is Wrong

There are at least 3 reasons why so much copywriting advice given on Facebook and LinkedIn is wrong:

First, many FB posts are ego-driven rants and unproven puffery, with no statistically valid testing or other evidence to back them up.

Second, the person is selling her own services or course—and is making whatever brag-and-boast claims she thinks will get the most clicks, conversions, and sales.

Third, look at their websites and other credentials including clients served, testimonials, and online portfolio. You will often find their copywriting chops and experience range from little to none.

The sad fact is that many of the so-called “copywriters” posting on LinkedIn and Facebook write primarily about copywriting. Only a small group of them—the working copywriters—are legitimate…and actually write real copy for real clients.

The Root of the Problem

The root of the problem was explained in a PC magazine article many decades ago, which said:

“The best thing about the internet is that anybody can say anything.

“The worst thing about the internet is that anybody can say anything.”

Copywriter Aimee Kunae posted on Facebook: “The more literal crap I see on socials makes me want to time travel back to 1970.”

Jonathan Clynch writes: “Here's an unpopular truth: good writers don't need AI, and most won't use it. Good writers simply write.”

Anthony B. says: “It honestly seems like more work to use AI than to just write.”