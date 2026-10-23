The Eternal Teenager—Why Coming-of-Age Novels are Forever

Last year, not long after my novel The Phoebe Variations was published, a friend said to me; she in fact exalted, “Jane! Your novel is so brave.”

“Huh?” said I. “It’s an old-fashioned coming-of-age novel.”

“That’s what I mean!” she said. “It’s so brave to write an old-fashioned novel in these times when everyone is writing horror and romantasy and true crime and—whatever else is out there right now.”

I know my friend meant her remark to be a compliment, and yet it made me think, Wait! I should be writing something different. I should try to… what? Change my interest in my decades’ long preoccupation with that stage in which a person moves from childhood, through teenage-hood, to adulthood? My friend’s compliment—if that’s what it was—has been lodged in my brain for the past year.

I’ve concluded that:

Coming-of-age novels will never go out of fashion. AI cannot do our coming-of-age for us. The details of a contemporary coming-of-age novel will naturally be different from those of previous generations. Currently, the writer must consider social media, cell phones, helicopter parents, new drugs, new drinks, new awareness of bullies, vivid porn and things about the culture about which I have no idea. My heroine, Phoebe, came of age in the 1970s. No cell phones. She was free. Her friends didn’t know where she was. Her mother couldn’t call her. The plot would have had to be completely different if she lived in 2026. But! The feelings of your main character are generally the same through the centuries—although the trappings as, I said, are different—as well as the degrees of sadness, rage, rebellious impulses, submission. The emotional temperature of the hero or heroine can be dramatically varied. If you survive your teens, congratulations! It’s such a dangerous and rich time. You are at once powerful, and yet you know you are vulnerable. If you’re a girl, you are often especially aware of, and/or confused about how your beauty and sexual vibrations are hitting another person. What a power trip it can be, both compelling and frightening. Or, you don’t have beauty, you don’t feel you are sexual, you are always awkward. What a painful time. And then, there are all these questions in the air—some that may not even feel permissible to ask in your particular community: Who am I? How am I presenting myself in this situation? What parts of myself am I trying on? How do I self-identify? Who am I attracted to? The coming-of-age years can be an exhilarating, confusing process of figuring out who you are and how you want to be seen. Teenagers have deep conversations about other topics: identity, death, sex, love, more sex, sex, sex, as well as the looming future. There is then the problem of the parents. No matter how well meaning, kids often feel that the parents know nothing, they cannot understand what the child feels or knows, there is NO WAY to communicate: another glorious tension on the page. If you are lucky enough to fall in love and the amour loves you back, it may well be the deepest, truest love there ever was. (Puppy love? That term is an insult. Teenage love can be the most passionate of a lifetime.)

All of the above to say, the teenage coming-of-age narrative is most certainly timeless. Most certainly, there are any number of joys, confusions, griefs, power trips, and vulnerabilities in a teenage character that are chum to a novelist.

Recently, I was discussing the coming-of-age novel to a writer friend, and he said, “Of course, the coming of age is never complete. Even though the character has come through to another phase of life at the end of the story or novel, that progression can never be complete. The character, always, is never whole.”

Such an idea had never occurred to me. I used to blithely rattle off the end goal of the coming-of-age novel: The character is older, sadder, wiser. The classic model for me is Holden Caufield. (Who, wow, but of course, is never going to be whole.) Also Pip in Great Expectations. And Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird.

The idea that a character can never be whole is something that a reader will understand intuitively even if she doesn’t articulate it to herself. I think now of those young characters who have had a layer of innocence peeled away, who most now carry on with the knowledge that there are ever more layers to shed.

It is often said that every stage of life is a coming-into-whatever-age a character is approaching: whether it’s the home epic, new career, thinking toward retirement, or facing death.

Willa Cather believed that one of the great purposes of art was to recall youth. If you are lucky enough to write about teenagers facing the world with their powers, their beauty, and their understanding of what they are up against, you, as a writer, are lucky indeed.

Check out Jane Hamilton's The Phoebe Variations here: