The Creative Wild: A Conversation With Poet MJ Gomez

MJ Gomez turns to poetry with vigilance—meticulous with his craft and deeply curious about the world around him. He pays close attention to the sonic quality of his words, informed by a tradition of contemporary poets and ancient forms, in order to investigate deep relationships.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Gomez to learn more about his poetry chapbook, his experience facilitating poetry workshops, and the evolution of his work. He meditates on being a young writer, a person of faith, and a city-dweller in search of nature, offering fascinating insight into overcoming (or coexisting with) doubt.

Your poetry chapbook Love Letters from a Burning Planet (Variant Literature 2023) contemplates masculinity and memory with precise, musical language. What was your approach for cultivating such lyricism with this collection?

Thank you kindly! A lot of the lyricism in Love Letters comes from an appreciation for the ghazal as a form. The chapbook begins with a ghazal, of course, but I found that the form’s inherent musicality and attention to meter and rhyme informed the rest of the collection as it was written.

I paid a deliberate attention to dynamic sound as a whole. The process for many of the poems in Love Letters included a mindfulness to how the poems would be read aloud. I would listen to poets perform their work and really absorb how their voices conveyed the poetry—and, conversely, how each poem would reflect its author’s delivery on the page. “Study of Daylight,” in particular, borrows its first line from—and is inspired by—the ever-brilliant Kaveh Akbar. The poem’s lack of punctuation allowed for a certain breathlessness, a frantic energy coursing throughout as the lines run into one another, only separated by the occasional pauses—voids of white space instead of traditional punctuation, meant to both emphasize and isolate. This choice, in turn, caused the poem to shift between disparate images, facilitated by the words blending into one another, unburdened by the traditional structure of a line.

I also found myself inspired by many of the writers whose lines were quoted in “They Asked, Do You Love Her to Death?” Specifically, Sonia Sanchez, Ocean Vuong, and Richard Siken were the touchstones for this chapbook’s tonality. I found myself consulting their works and live performances in order to inhabit the exact free-flowing voice I sought to capture with many of the poems in Love Letters.

In your poem “LAPSE” with Anti-Heroin Chic, you depict a struggle with God’s vast forgiveness, supposing “it is easy to view mercy as debt a wooden eye for an eye // the gift of seeing outweighs even five centuries of worship / narrates the angel.” How would you describe your perspective of faith as it connects with poetry?

Faith, for me, has been a constant push and pull, in both poetry and life. As a born Muslim, I find that the most difficult conflict has been reckoning my relationship to doubt. I find that I was raised—if not said explicitly then implicitly—to fear doubt, to maintain faith by pushing away all that seemed unsavory. And yet, much of doubt is simple curiosity. A child asks, if God’s all-powerful and all-loving, why do bad things still happen to us? It’s a valid question, and yet many of us seek to silence that child, to prevent any further questioning, to prevent any seed of doubt from being sown in their mind. But all that does is drive that seed deeper into the dirt. I find that poetry has allowed me to live in, and grow comfortable with, the liminal space of doubt.

“Lapse” was written not necessarily during a crisis of faith, but rather, when I once acutely felt a disconnect between what I believed was “supposed” to happen after an epiphany. I had experienced a dramatic return to my faith at the time, and yet, there was no corresponding, equally dramatic reaction from the universe. No cosmic punishment or reward, just more of the same living. And, at the time, that was more terrifying than any alternative. I’d had the cliche movie moment, the triumphant, tearful return to practicing my faith—and then, what, I was still meant to decide what to cook for breakfast the next day? Live on without immediate validation from the universe? “Lapse” came, through a grueling set of revisions, as a forced meditation on the fact that I would still have to go on and do the work of living, still uncertain.

The word “faith” itself implies holding belief in something that is, in the moment, uncertain. No matter how deeply I believe and practice at any given moment, the simple fact remains: I don’t really know if God exists. I can’t be 100% sure, after all. I haven’t seen God in person, nor has God come to me in any form of revelation whatsoever. When I say I believe in God, it’s mostly to say: I’ve read the texts, experienced the highs and lows of being a person of faith, and after all that, I still think that this is the best way to live my life. When I say I am a person of faith, I am saying I hope that this world, in all its contradictions and horrors, was made with love in mind, and that living a life of love and care for those around us will be rewarded eventually.

With regards to poetry, I find the practice of writing to be very adjacent to prayer, in particular—we pray hoping we are reaching God, hoping God exists, and hoping the God we’re reaching is benevolent enough to answer in some way. Similarly, we write with the knowledge that our words will fail to convey exactly what we mean—and yet we hope that our words will reach others, whose eyes and minds give them new life. We, all of us, perform the miracle of resurrection every day.

You often tie adoration to everyday surroundings, such as your piece “Litany in Which I Am Tired of Waiting for Judgement Day” in Shō Poetry Journal, which proclaims: “It’s dandelion season // and there are three cats outside my apartment door. / I cannot die. There is so much more I have to tell you.” How do you view the relationship between love and environment in your work?

For a long time, I viewed the natural world as somewhat of an abstraction. I’m a big city kid, really, so I take whatever nature I can get, even if it’s just date palms and street cats. This poem, in particular, was a result of trying to adore both my inner and outer environments as they are, without embellishment. There are references to my favorite songs and poems in “Litany,” which was intended as a sort of reclaiming at the time of writing—I’d been struggling with having an inner world that didn’t seem “poetic” enough. I hadn’t been reading much, and I was really only surrounded by the same poets, the same books, for a long while.

In hindsight, the idea of being “not poetic enough” was an incredibly silly thought to have, but it was necessary to write this poem in order to shake that feeling away. I think of a line from Ocean Vuong’s Time is a Mother: “You can love the world / until there’s nothing left to love / but yourself.” I am trying now, to love the world through the lens of my poetry.

Since writing “Litany,” I’ve moved to Tbilisi, Georgia, for college, and I’ve been inspired by the abundance of nature integrated into the city to further incorporate my immediate surroundings into my work. I’ve since shifted from the abstractions in Love Letters to more concrete sensory descriptions of snow, wildlife sanctuaries, rain that lasts for hours, etc., etc. All to claim that the world is worth loving, and to come to the realization, over and over again, that we are part of the world, too.

Given your experience hosting guest workshops for SUNHOUSE and Young Poets Workshops, what is your personal focus when it comes to poetry mentorship?

Since I have mostly mentored very young poets—high-school aged, at the very beginning of their careers—I focused on attempting to build a rudimentary foundation from which they could expand on. For the YPW workshop in particular, my focus was on manipulating silence in poetry—not just through breaking the line, but through the use of punctuation, white space, and line length in order to express a certain intended rhythm. I highlighted the title poems of Kaveh Akbar’s Pilgrim Bell in particular, which are all written in a nonstandard grammar, constantly using periods to break up phrases into stuttering fragments, in order to showcase how a poem can flit between disparate images once its pace is slowed down enough.

I try to emphasize the fact that every element of a poem can have multiple uses besides the obvious. Depending on its context, a line break can either slow down or speed up the pace a poem is read at. The final lines of “Animals” by Frank O’Hara are especially breathless: “O you / were the best of all my days.” All this is to say, as a mentor, I try to show my students the sheer vastness of our practice, how one device can be used in tandem with every other aspect of a poem in order to communicate a feeling totally unique to them.

You’ve expressed a complicated relationship with the conventions of the so-called “teen poet” style. What are your thoughts on how emerging poets can hone a voice more unique to themselves?

My gripes with the “teen poet” style are not borne of disdain, but out of frustration from witnessing a system meant to churn “prize-winning” work out of incredibly young—literally teenage—creatives, who then believe they’ve hit their artistic peak in their late teens, and proceed to burn out when they’re really just getting started. Poetry is a practice that takes a lifetime. So many luminaries publish their debut collection in their late 20s—and even that’s relatively young—and proceed to write their best work even later in their lives. I wholeheartedly encourage any young, beginning poet to not worry about getting published so early. Anyway, I cringe at some of my early publications, starting from when I was around 19. It’s a blessing and a curse to put yourself out there so young.

After all, I’ve seen many poets succumb to the mind-numbing secretary work that is trying to get oneself published. Emails, cover letters, rejection after rejection building up—it’s all very exhausting, and an utterly different discipline to the pure practice of writing poetry itself. I say don’t bother for now, if you can help it. Publication is validating, but it’s not the end-all-be-all signifier of success that it seems to be. Gabrielle Bates, in particular, has said that she views a poem’s publication as part of its revision process. Seeing the work through others’ eyes is only one more step in refining it—which is why the most crippling mistake I’ve seen writers make is writing for the sake of publication.

And this leads us back to the “teen poet” style, which I define by the (over)use of a very narrow set of immediately visceral images—blood, bullets, mothers, fathers—caused by those same images being used in celebrated, award-winning work. “If so-and-so can do that, so can I.” It’s empowering to find work written by someone so similar to you, but I urge emerging poets to not stop at such broad, imprecise signifiers.

Poetry is an incredibly intentional art. Every word and every silence conveys something to the reader. I personally try to interrogate every decision I make in a poem. Why break the line here? Why use this word, instead of another? Why should this poem be in quatrains, and not another form? Asking questions of every element is incredibly helpful in extracting every bit of a poem’s potential.

And, of course, this is cliche advice, but you really do always have to read more—constantly, constantly. Steal time if you have to. I know I find reading and writing most enjoyable when I “shouldn’t” be doing it, when it seems rebellious to do so. Any time I should be working or studying, but I’m sitting working on a poem instead, adds a wonderful sense of urgency to the moment. There is an infinite set of linguistic configurations out there, there are so many more vastly different works for you to resonate with. I had to learn to give myself grace over the years—to allow myself to fall into the same traps over and over of not reading enough, of wrapping myself in a suffocating stylistic armor where my admiration for a certain poet’s style overtook my need to fully express myself in my art, if only to break through the guardrails I had laid out for myself, into the creative wild once again.

Thank you so much for sharing! Do you have any current projects or works-in-progress you are particularly excited about?

Thank you kindly for your time and brilliant questions! It is a pleasure and a blessing to be read so deeply. I’m currently working on a second chapbook (or perhaps, a first full-length) intended as a sprawling series of letters towards a dear friend. Every poem in the book begins with the address, “Dear [ ]”, with the blank space being their initial. I don’t know if I’ll publish it any time soon, but it’s certainly shaped up to be a less existential work than Love Letters was. As previously mentioned, my work has tended towards the concrete lately, and this is reflected in the book’s subject matters. The project initially started as a sort of “hey, how are you doing?” to this friend, whom I’ve lost touch with lately. It has since transformed into a meditation on platonic love, oppressive borders, and the grief in moving away from home. I hope to share it soon, once it’s ready. Thank you again!

Check out MJ Gomez's Love Letters From a Burning Planet here: