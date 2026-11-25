“Thanksgiving is an emotional holiday. People travel thousands of miles to be with people they only see once a year. And then discover once a year is way too often.” —Johnny Carson

Amen, Johnny. Pass the rolls.

My first Thanksgiving in America was in Knoxville in 1984. I had been in the country for 10 months. I spoke English mostly through Rocky movies, and nobody had warned me about the cranberry sauce that slid out of the can still shaped like the can, quivering on its plate every time someone walked past the table. I stared at it the way a man stares at a stranger who knows his name. When my host asked me what I was thankful for, I said, “That I do not have to eat that.”

Everyone laughed. I was not joking.

That was the day I learned the secret every humor writer eventually embraces: Gratitude and comedy are cousins. They sit at the same table and fight over the same drumstick. Sincere thanks with no edge is a greeting card. Comedy with no gratitude underneath is a pie with no filling, all crust and no heart. Put them together, and you have Thanksgiving dinner on the page.

Here are five ways to make gratitude funny, and funny grateful, long after the leftover turkey goes stiff as a baseball bat.

1. The Backhanded Blessing

I am grateful for my Uncle Ray, who explains the economy every year with the confidence of a man who has never balanced a checkbook.

The fastest way to get a laugh from gratitude is to thank someone for the very thing that drives you crazy. The form says “thank you.” The content says “help me.” That gap between what we say and what we mean is where comedy lives. Just aim the blade at the situation, not the person. Readers should laugh alongside Uncle Ray, never at his expense.

2. Thank the Small Things, Specifically

I am thankful for the one good fork. Every family keeps a single sacred specimen. It is heavier than the others and gets passed down like a royal scepter, and if your cousin gets it before you, Christmas is ruined.

“I am thankful for my family” is a sentence that has never drawn a single laugh. Generic gratitude is wallpaper. Specific gratitude is a punchline waiting to happen. The tinier the object and the bigger the feeling, the funnier the line.

3. Climb the Gratitude Ladder

This year, I am thankful for my health, my children, my friends, a roof over my head, and the stretchy pants I bought in October with the foresight of a prophet.

This is the old rule of three with a turkey leg on the side. Start sincere, stay sincere, then swerve. Readers relax into the familiar rhythm of a grateful list, and the last item catches them mid-nod. The setup does the heavy lifting.

4. Let Your Cultures Collide at the Table

In Damascus, my aunts served forty dishes to twelve guests and called it a light snack. In Alabama, my neighbors served one turkey to forty guests and called it a miracle. I am grateful for both. Mostly the forty dishes.

Every family has two cultures at the table, even if both are from Ohio. Gratitude gives you a polite frame for comparing the two. Nothing is funnier than the truth seen from slightly sideways.

5. Earn One Sincere Beat

I laughed through all forty-three Thanksgivings I have spent in this country. But every year, when the table goes quiet for grace, I think of my mother’s kitchen an ocean away, and I am grateful to have had two families to miss.

Here is the twist. Comedy buys you the right to be sincere. After four jokes, readers trust you not to preach, so when you finally lower your voice, they lean closer. One honest line after a page of laughter lands harder than a whole sermon. Just do not overdo the sincerity. Then get back to the pie.

Use Gratitude as a Propeller

Think of Thanksgiving as a propeller for your humor boat. Gratitude gives you direction, a reason to look closely at the people and things you love. Humor gives you speed. Together, they carry the reader somewhere warm, and nobody gets seasick.

And if you are ever trapped in that moment, holding hands around the table, every face turned your way, the whole family waiting for something deep and heartfelt to come out of your mouth, do not panic. You now have the tools. Start sincere, swerve with a backhanded blessing, thank the one good fork, and close with an honest line about the people you love. You will get the tears and the laughs, and maybe even an extra slice of pie.

Afterward, take notes. Somewhere between the grace and the gravy, there is a column waiting to be written.

Of course, gratitude should not live only on one Thursday in November. We should give thanks every single day, for our health, our people, and every ordinary morning we get to wake up. The gratitude should last all year. The stretchy pants should not.

As for me, 43 years after Knoxville, I have finally made peace with the cranberry sauce. I still refuse to eat the stuff. But I am grateful it is there, quivering on its little plate, shaped like a can, no longer a stranger. This year, when someone asks what I am thankful for, I will point at it and say, “That I belong at a table with that thing on it.”