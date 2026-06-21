The Biggest Mistakes Writers Make

Over decades working on literally thousands of manuscripts, I’ve noticed a handful of specific areas where stories may most commonly stumble or lose their way, the likeliest culprits for a manuscript that may feel as if it just isn’t coming together, or isn’t as effective as it can be, or isn’t getting requests from agents or editors.

Just as an editor can objectively “diagnose” what may be keeping a story from being as effective and compelling as possible, you can learn to spot these common mistakes in your own manuscripts, and ways to address them to ensure that your story is as effective and complete on the page as it is in your head.

If you're not getting the kind of response from your writing and stories that you want to, it may be because of one (or more!) of these common mistakes. This live webinar offers an overview of these prevalent pitfalls and actionable ways to address them—a diagnostic clinic to help you pinpoint and resolve any ailments in your stories that may be hampering their effectiveness, keeping you stuck, or holding you back in your craft and career.

This live webinar will help you figure out what might be holding your story back, and teach you practical, actionable tools and techniques for addressing those areas and making your stories as strong as they can be.

Listen to the Newest Episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

In season 5, episode 6 of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” senior editor Michael Woodson and writer and editor Adrienne Westenfeld discuss the benefits of working with a book coach.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission

Your Story #141

Enter Your Story #142

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt above. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." Deadline to enter: June 22

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.