The Art of Wandering: Protecting Creative Taste in the Age of Algorithms

I was recently interviewed by Women’s Wear Daily ahead of the annual Sun Valley Conference, an invitation-only gathering in Idaho where some of the most powerful people in media, technology, and finance convene every summer to mingle, make deals, and do whatever it is us plebeians are not privy to.

I was interviewed as the author of Valley Verified, my novel about a fashion journalist who leaves Manhattan for a Silicon Valley tech startup. Given the book’s subject matter—and my own background in fashion and tech—I was asked about the two industries’ growing convergence, reflected in the recent attention paid to Sun Valley attendees’ outfits.

In the interview, I said a bunch of things. But here’s what I held back from saying: I find that convergence so interesting because I don’t fundamentally think fashion and technology have that much in common.

Fashion is built around irrational, impossible to quantify, individual taste. It’s the reason an outfit that looks ridiculous on the hanger can somehow feel incredibly cool on the right person.

Technology, by contrast, is often built around optimization: finding the fastest, most scalable way to produce something that works for the greatest number of people. AI does this by absorbing enormous amounts of existing material, identifying patterns, and generating something designed to appeal to the masses. The result can be perfectly competent, but often at the expense of the strange little nuances that make art and creativity interesting.

Take Shein—it’s essentially a technology company dressed in the veneer of a fashion company. Where traditional fashion houses rely, at least in part, on creative instinct to divine what people should wear next, Shein uses data to identify what consumers are already responding to, churn out variations at lightning speed, and feed them back at enormous scale. Instead of exercising the creative muscle required to make something “fashionable,” Shein can algorithmically reverse-engineer fashion—and tell us what we’re supposed to want.

Once I noticed that dynamic in Shein, I started becoming acutely aware of it in my own life. My social media feeds serve me the same content over and over again. I don’t just mean AI slop, though that’s increasingly pervasive. I mean that the algorithms know me so well that the moment I show the slightest interest in a topic, I’m inundated with more of it. I pause on one OOTD video featuring a long white skirt, and within days, every woman on my feed seems to own one.

At first, this feels extremely convenient. The algorithm knows what I like! It has saved me the trouble of finding more of it! But eventually, “more of what I like” becomes “nothing except what I already like,” and I worry that my taste—my sense of aesthetic—is being slowly pigeonholed into an echo chamber.

That feeling is only compounded by my day job in tech, where we’re heavily encouraged to use AI. And to be clear, not every task needs to become a grand artistic journey. But when so much of my working life is optimized for efficiency—and so much of my non-working life is spoon-fed to me scroll after scroll—I start to lose the habit of wandering. Which is a shame, because wandering, as objectively inefficient as it is, has led me to some of my best ideas.

A couple of years ago, I was in Las Vegas, overwhelmed by the usual list of Things You Must Do In Vegas™. Then, while trudging under the Vegas desert heat with no real plan, I happened upon the pithily named Mob Museum, thought, Why not?, and wandered in.

In the museum, I came across a wall of famous mobsters throughout American history and was struck by one thought: Where are all the women? That led to another: What would it have been like to grow up as a teenage girl inside this deeply patriarchal world of organized crime?

Those 10 minutes spent studying the Wall of Fame became the seed for Heirs of Infamy, my young adult novel coming out from Penguin Random House this October. I hadn’t gone to Vegas intending to research a book, and no algorithm could have known that what I needed to see that day was a wall full of dead mobsters. The internet has become extraordinarily good at giving us what we ask for. But creativity often comes from stumbling upon something we never would have thought of asking in the first place.

I don’t have a grand solution to any of this. I don’t think the answer is to throw my phone into the ocean, renounce technology, and communicate exclusively by handwritten letter and carrier pigeon. I work in tech and enjoy the conveniences algorithms provide. But I do want to become a little less predictable to them—to seek out things that haven’t been perfectly selected for me, things that might bore, annoy, confuse, or completely change my mind.

I think a first step is spending less time inside what I’ve started thinking of as the influence engines. Maybe I don’t need to follow quite so many major influencers whose recommendations and styles are shaped by hefty sponsorships. Does Kylie Jenner really think Meta glasses are cool? Maybe! But perhaps I’d be better off people-watching to see what actual humans choose to wear without a contract attached. Maybe I should watch an old movie without checking Rotten Tomatoes first, pick up a magazine I wouldn’t normally read, or hop into a museum without researching the highlights in advance.

Essentially, I want to become more intentional about what I consume. I want to put myself in situations that force me to ask: Do I actually like this? Not: Is this currently considered good? Not: Does this fit the prevailing aesthetic? Not: Has someone with two million followers already given me permission to like it? Just: Do I like it?

Taste is a muscle. When everything we consume has already been filtered, ranked, optimized, and endorsed for us, we barely have to exercise that muscle at all. Over time, that makes it easier to confuse what we genuinely love with what we’ve simply seen enough times to recognize. And because taste is such a personal expression of who we are, strengthening it is also a way of strengthening our sense of self. Ultimately, I’d like that self to be a little harder for an algorithm to reverse-engineer.

Check out Kyla Zhao's Heirs of Infamy here: