The Art of the Twist: 5 Tips for Writing Thrilling Plot Twists

I write psychological thrillers, and I’m known for twists. But I don’t outline, so how the hell do I know what the twist is going to be?

As an unabashed pantser, I rarely know what’s going to happen beyond the next two or three scenes. Sometimes I begin with nothing more than an opening chapter that interests me. I have to trust that if I keep showing up, the story will give me a reason to keep writing. The characters will tell me what happens next.

Demanding a twist before I even know those characters is a fool’s errand. Are you a pantser and want to write a killer twist? Here’s what I advise.

Let go and trust

There’s plenty of pressure involved in writing a thriller. People expect suspense, tension, danger, and a reason to keep turning the pages. Add the expectation of a jaw-dropping twist, and suddenly you’re sitting in front of your laptop trying to outsmart a reader who doesn’t exist yet. You're putting WAY too much load on your writer's brain.

Your time is better spent getting to know that brain first.

Writers should experiment with different approaches and discover how their brains work best. Mine works best when I give a story time to breathe and by knowing the answers will come slowly. I’m comfortable beginning a book with the possibility that it won’t have a major twist at all. If the characters interest me and their situation keeps getting worse, I have plenty to work with.

Constantly asking myself, What’s the twist? What’s the twist? would probably yield a few clever misdirections. But I’d be so busy arranging them that I might miss what makes the story worth telling. I just have to let go and trust my subconscious will yield fruit. Of course, this trust is only earned by first writing hundreds of thousands of words and spending years on the craft.

Put the past in the way

My protagonists tend to have unresolved trauma. They’ve shoved something deep down and managed, with varying degrees of success, to keep functioning. Then their present circumstances force them to confront whatever they’ve spent years avoiding.

An unpleasant development for them. Perfect!

That conflict gives me room to explore how a character sees the world. Someone struggling to survive, protect a secret, or keep their past buried is carrying a considerable mental load. Their judgment may be compromised. They might misunderstand another person’s motives or refuse to acknowledge something the reader can see.

I follow those reactions and their consequences. The more disoriented, paranoid, and vulnerable the main character is, the more possibilities I have to explore.

Listen for the “what if”

Usually somewhere between 50 and 70 percent through my first draft, an idea occurs to me.

What if THIS is what’s actually happening?

Those moments are among my favorite parts of writing. Suddenly, scenes I’ve already written take on another meaning, and I’m excited to find out what this possibility does to the rest of the book. New themes emerge, similarities between characters shine through, and things I hadn’t consciously connected suddenly come into focus.

But before I commit to any twist, it has to pass two tests.

A twist has to be earned, and it has to feel inevitable once the reader understands it. Earned means I’ve laid the groundwork for the reader to believe it. Inevitable means that, once revealed, it feels like the outcome this particular story was heading toward all along.

I want someone to be startled by the revelation, then think back through the story and realize, Of course. It HAS to be that.

A reveal that depends on an enormous implausibility or conveniently excuses holes in the plot hasn’t passed that test. No matter how much I love the idea, I have to be willing to throw it away.

Finish the damn draft

Once I find a twist worth pursuing, I usually keep writing. I might make side notes about earlier chapters that need attention, but I rarely go back immediately.

I know myself. If I interrupt that excitement to inventory every change the twist might require, I risk turning a discovery I love into a pile of homework. I’d rather use the enthusiasm to reach the end. Then I have a complete manuscript to assess.

In When They Find Me, the twist was massive. But when I returned to the earlier chapters, I discovered that much of the groundwork was already there. Connections I hadn’t consciously intended suddenly made sense. There were still changes to make, but the revision was less extensive than I’d expected. That’s a big part of why I trust this process.

Get another set of eyes

Revising requires careful attention to foreshadowing. Too much, and readers guess the twist. Too little, and they feel cheated.

This is where beta readers, my agent, and my editor become essential. I already know the answer. They can tell me when they suspected it, what surprised them, and what they couldn’t believe. Their reactions help me judge whether I’ve given readers enough to understand the reveal without announcing it three chapters early. And, of course, you're not going to make everyone happy. You need to be okay with that.

I don’t begin a novel knowing what its biggest surprise will be. I begin with curiosity and spend months following it. Sometimes that leads to a revelation that changes the whole story.

Discovering the twist is a joy. Making sure it belongs is the hard part.

Check out Carter Wilson's When They Find Me here: