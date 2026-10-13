Tara Goedjen: Put Your Heart Into Every Page and the Story Will Come Alive

Tara Goedjen has lived all over the world, forever in search of the perfect setting. A former academic, she holds a Master of Fine Arts and a PhD, and she also worked as a fiction editor for a Sydney-based publishing house for several years. Tara now lives in the moody Pacific Northwest, where she can usually be found hiking through the woods while dreaming up her next novel. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Tara Goedjen | Photo by PiperMoore

In this interview, Tara discusses combining her love of true crime and ghost stories into her new thriller, Please Enjoy Your Stay, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Tara Goedjen

Literary agen: Nicole Cunningham at Trellis Literary Management

Book title: Please Enjoy Your Stay

Publisher: Emily Bestler Books / Atria

Release date: October 13, 2026

Genre/category: Adult thriller; gothic suspense

Previous titles: YA novels No Beauties or Monsters and The Breathless

Elevator pitch: After a true crime podcast reopens her cousin’s murder case, a woman must confront her past at a glamorous European hotel where she follows a trail of toxic family secrets and deadly lies in this Gothic-tinged thriller perfect for readers of Lucy Foley and Ruth Ware.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book

I’ve always loved true crime and I’ve always loved ghost stories, so in Please Enjoy Your Stay I combined my two obsessions. The setting is an Austrian castle-turned-hotel with a sinister history that’s being revamped into a glamorous new getaway.

I thought it would be interesting to take a place that has a fraught, tragic past and try to hide it through a newer façade. And then I thought of how people do that too—how we hide the broken parts of ourselves and hope that no one notices—and that’s when I had the bones of the idea.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

After I wrote Please Enjoy Your Stay, I decided to change agents, so querying the manuscript meant it took longer to get to the submission stage of the process. (But the wait was worth it!)

As for whether the idea changed along the way, after sharing an early draft with my beta readers, I knew that I might need another character’s POV. So, I ended up bringing in the perspective of the main character’s aunt: a famous true crime author whose teenage son is killed while she’s researching her next book.

Even though I initially resisted adding in a second perspective (as writers, we always want to hear that the book is done!), it ended up being one of my favorite elements. In many ways I think it’s because I gave my author character a very particular writing style, which is described in the novel as something close to a trance state. This isn’t how I write, and yet I loved exploring different facets of the creative process through the lens of my fictional author, and I hope readers enjoy that too.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Yes, I learned to trust my gut! My previous two novels were young adult books, and my agent at the time didn’t represent adult thrillers. She offered to try to sell the novel anyway if I wanted, but said that she wasn’t sure how to guide me on revisions. I knew after that conversation that if I wanted to keep writing in the adult thriller/suspense genre, she might not be the best champion for my books. Still, it was daunting to switch agents (even amicably!), and while I was in the query trenches there were times when I questioned my decision, but I’m so glad I was brave enough to make the switch—my new agent was so helpful editorially before going on sub with Please Enjoy Your Stay.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I want this book to be immersive, to transport readers into another place—so it feels like they’ve just escaped to a glamorous castle-stay in Austria.

While I intentionally wrote Please Enjoy Your Stay to be engaging and entertaining, there’s also so much within it about finding the strength to overcome loss in life, and there’s the bigger, existential questions of what happens after we die, where does our consciousness go, can we still communicate with the people we love after they’re gone?

These are universal questions that we all have to grapple with in our own way, and that’s why immersive reading is so crucial: Novels give us the time and space to think more deeply about life and our place in the world.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?