Successful Queries: Jenna Satterthwaite and “Family Language,” by Nicole Nelson

Welcome back to the Successful Queries series. In this installment, find a query letter to agent Jenna Satterthwaite (Storm Literary) for Nicole Nelson's debut novel, Family Language.

Nicole Nelson

Nicole Nelson has an MFA from Bennington Writing Seminars. Her work has appeared in The Masters Review, Literary Mama, Fiction Writers Review, and elsewhere. For several years, she was a co-host of the podcast Writers on Writing. She also holds a PhD in linguistics from Rutgers. She lives in Southern California.

Here's Nelson's original query:

Dear Ms. Satterthwaite:

I heard your recent interview on Writers on Writing, and I appreciated your enthusiasm and your open-mindedness. My book has the vibe of Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. FAMILY LANGUAGE, a work of literary women's fiction (80,000 words), explores the choices that an ambitious academic woman faces when she is confronted with overnight motherhood. The novel also looks at language as both an engaging field of research and a tool for deepening human connections.

Dr. Mona Melamed is a happily married, purposefully childfree linguist at a top Southern California university whose plans to secure tenure are interrupted by a tragedy when her brother-in-law and his wife die in a horrific accident, leaving their six-year-old son—Mona's nephew—orphaned. Everyone in Mona's orbit expects her to take the lead in caring for the child, including—to some extent—Mona herself. Once she negotiates a temporary leave and starts looking after the boy, the unanticipated obligation thrusts her into the company of a group of women she never imagined she would connect with—a sisterhood she must now rely on. In addition, she reaches out to a former friend and her estranged mother to resolve old wounds and gain support as her marriage strains. Mona struggles with the expectations of her pending status of "mother," should she accept it.

I earned my MFA from Bennington Writing Seminars. My work has appeared in The Masters Review Blog, Literary Mama, Fiction Writers Review, and elsewhere. For several years, I was a co-host of the above-mentioned "Writers on Writing" on KUCI-FM, where I got to interview some of my favorite authors. I also hold a PhD in linguistics from Rutgers. This novel grew from my observations about life as a woman in academia and my questions, as a mother of two boys, about how to negotiate—and redefine—maternal and professional accomplishment. I also brought to it a passion for examining the mystery of language.

My first thirty pages are pasted below. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Nicole

Check out Nicole Nelson's Family Language here:

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Here's what agent Jenna Satterthwaite liked about the query:

First, I loved the comp to Lessons in Chemistry, which I had read recently and adored, so that caught my eye right away. (Even better—spoiler alert-—the pages stood up to that comp!) Then, in Nicole's description of the book, I could tell she was going to be dealing with nuanced, complex issues about womanhood, personhood, 'family'hood and more—all themes that fascinate me. So I was intrigued right away!

For me, in the end, it all comes down to the pages, but a strong and intriguing query always helps build that excitement!

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Jenna Satterthwaite