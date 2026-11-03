Successful Queries: Claire Friedman, Julia DeVarti, and “Cut to the Ending,” by Maria Millage

Welcome back to the Successful Queries series. In this installment, find a query letter to agent Claire Friedman (Inkwell) and editor Julia DeVarti (Little, Brown and Company) for Maria Millage's debut novel, Cut to the Ending.

Maria Millage (Photo credit: Mallory Marlowe) Photo credit: Mallory Marlowe

Born and raised in the Seattle suburbs, Maria Millage studied Writing for Film and Television at Emerson College before moving to Los Angeles, where she works in the entertainment industry and owns too many jackets that she never gets to wear. When she’s not writing, she can usually be found stuck in traffic on the 101 or catering to the whims of her cat.

Here's Millage's original query:

Dear Claire Friedman,



I’m excited to send you LOVE OFF SCRIPT, a dual-POV opposites attract romance told partially through in-universe mixed media. Complete at 93,000 words, it will appeal to fans of the behind-the-Hollywood-curtain setting and career-driven heroine of Ava Wilder’s WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY and intertwined contemporary and fantasy elements in ROLL FOR ROMANCE by Lenora Woods.



Type A workaholic Delaney Webber knows the price of Hollywood success: long hours, a caffeine addiction, and sacrificing any semblance of a personal life. A year after the project that should have launched her screenwriting career was kiboshed by a misogynistic producer, she’s stuck in assistant purgatory, picking up dry cleaning and buying authenticated Predator costumes for her eccentric boss-slash-mentor’s guest bathroom. When he offers her the chance to write the finale of the high fantasy franchise that made him a household name, she jumps at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove she has what it takes to make it in Hollywood. There’s just one problem—Delaney doesn’t know a Hobbit from an Orc, and she only has three months to write a screenplay strong enough to impress Magician’s Gambit’s notoriously picky fandom and bring her career back to life.



For not-so-reformed nerd Max Sullivan, following his Hollywood dreams is worth sharing a run-down Valley apartment with a pair of Quentin Tarantino-worshipping frat bros and finally learning how to properly tie a tie. When a series of elementary office blunders put him at risk of losing his new assistant job, socially anxious Max is just desperate enough to accept quid-pro-quo help from a top client’s terrifyingly intense assistant.



It's a match made in (professional) heaven: Delaney knows the assistant ropes better than anyone, and Max is a diehard Magician’s Gambit fan with the limited-edition collectibles to prove it. As she teaches him to trust his instincts and he helps her find Magician’s Gambit’s heart, her sky-high walls start to come down until not only their careers are at stake. But Delaney won’t risk her future for a relationship, and Max has been left in his peers’ dust too many times to believe ambitious Delaney will be different. As her deadline looms and he takes on more responsibility at work, they must decide if their future is worth fighting for, or if it’s time to roll the credits.



A lover of fandom in all its forms, I have a degree in Writing for Film and Television from Emerson College, where I discovered Tumblr and AO3. I now live in Los Angeles and work in the entertainment industry. When I’m not fielding emails or stuck in traffic on the 101, I’m probably complaining about Southern California’s lack of seasons or planning my method of attack for obtaining a San Diego Comic-Con badge. Max's social anxiety is based on my own lived experience with anxiety.

Thank you for your time and consideration!

Best, Maria Millage

Check out Maria Millage's Cut to the Ending here:

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Here's what agent Claire Friedman liked about the query:

Maria’s query grabbed me immediately! The voice jumped off the page, the comps were spot-on (I also rep Ava Wilder, so I could tell she’d done her research), and the premise felt incredibly fresh and commercial. I loved the detail about Delaney buying the Predator costume for her boss—it’s funny, specific, and gave me a great sense of Maria’s voice.

What really sealed the deal, though, was how well the query balanced concept with character. The Hollywood setting and fantasy-fandom angle immediately hooked me, but I also came away genuinely invested in Delaney and Max. I was already rooting for them after a few paragraphs, which is exactly what I want a romance query to do.

Here's what editor Julia DeVarti liked about the pitch:

When the pitch for this book landed in my inbox, Maria’s voice was instantly clear. All the sly details and Hollywood references immediately showed me that this book was going to be smart, funny, and flirty. And even though this is set in the real world, there was such a brilliant level of world-building present in just these few short paragraphs that stood out to me, and I knew this was going to be a fully lived-in story with multidimensional characters.

The version of the pitch that was sent to editors also comped Maria’s book to How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang, and Claire and I had just been chatting a few weeks before about how much I loved that book. So when this submission arrived mentioning it as a comp (alongside Ava Wilder, who I also love), I perked up instantly. The comps also worked together seamlessly to tell a specific story about who this book is for, which gave me a strong sense of market position. And when the pages lived up to that pitch, I was smitten!

____________________________

Claire Friedman

Claire Friedman joined InkWell in 2016. Originally from Salt Lake City, Claire spent three years working for her local indie bookstore, The King’s English, before moving to New York to attend Columbia University. Claire graduated with dual degrees in English and History, and continues to have stress dreams about the core curriculum. Claire is actively seeking upmarket and commercial fiction in the adult and YA categories, with a special focus on book club fiction, thrillers and suspense, romance, and anything with a speculative edge. More on what Claire is looking for can be found at: https://www.manuscriptwishlist.com/mswl-post/claire-friedman/.

Julia DeVarti