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Subtext in The Fast and the Furious (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, take a closer look at the characters and action of The Fast and the Furious screenplay, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, take a closer look at the characters and action of The Fast and the Furious screenplay, dive into our interview with Minions & Monsters co-writer Brian Lynch, and learn the top three takeaways for screenwriters (the good and the bad) from Supergirl.

From Script to Screen: Subtext in The Fast and the Furious

Let’s take a closer look at how the characters, action and story were written on the page before it hit the screen.

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Script University July 2026 Courses

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

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Staying True to the Heart of the Franchise: Brian Lynch Discusses Minions & Monsters

Brian Lynch discusses his collaboration with co-writer and director Pierre Coffin, paying homage to early Hollywood, the challenges of writing for children, and his writing process.

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Three Lessons from the Screenplay from Supergirl

The screenplay offers a number of things to teach screenwriters who take the time to do some close reading and pay attention.

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