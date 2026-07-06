Subtext in The Fast and the Furious (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, take a closer look at the characters and action of The Fast and the Furious screenplay, dive into our interview with Minions & Monsters co-writer Brian Lynch, and learn the top three takeaways for screenwriters (the good and the bad) from Supergirl.

From Script to Screen: Subtext in The Fast and the Furious

Let’s take a closer look at how the characters, action and story were written on the page before it hit the screen.

Script University July 2026 Courses

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Staying True to the Heart of the Franchise: Brian Lynch Discusses Minions & Monsters

Brian Lynch discusses his collaboration with co-writer and director Pierre Coffin, paying homage to early Hollywood, the challenges of writing for children, and his writing process.

Three Lessons from the Screenplay from Supergirl