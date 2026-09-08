Stronger Than You Think

Photo by Elle Cartier on Unsplash

What do you think of when you think chronic illness? Is it someone laying in a dark room, suffering alone? Pills and assistive devices and doctor's appointments?

But people aren't one-dimensional, and people with chronic illnesses can't be defined solely by their diagnoses. Where do they find their joy? What kinds of hobbies do they have? How do they take back their power and autonomy?

For today’s prompt, write about chronic illness from a position of strength and power.