Sophie Kim: Always Write the Book That You Want To Read

Sophie Kim is the #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of stories featuring mythology, monsters, mystery, and magic. Her critically acclaimed work includes young adult novels such as the Talons series, along with books on the adult spectrum such as the Fate's Thread duology. Follow her on Instagram.

In this interview, Sophie discusses combining fantasy, romance, and sports in her new novel, The Winged Game, the TV show that helped inspire her, and more.

Name: Sophie Kim

Literary agent: Emily Forney

Book title: The Winged Game

Publisher: Penguin Random House/Del Rey Books

Release date: June 30, 2026

Genre/category: Contemporary fantasy, romance

Previous titles: Last of the Talons, Wrath of the Talon, Reign of the Talon, The God and the Gumiho, The God and the Gwisin

Elevator pitch: Fantasy meets sports romance in this sizzling slow-burn novel in which the disgraced star of a brutal magical sport must team up with the rival who destroyed her career.

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What prompted you to write this book?

As a reader, I adore both fantasy novels and romance books that center around sports. Fantasy stories draw me in with their magic and whimsy; sports romances entice me with their heart-pumping action and the wonderful character dynamics so often found within their fictional teams.

Then came a time when I was hungering for a story that combined those two beloved genres of mine—a fantasy sports romance, you might say—but couldn’t find anything matching that description on shelves!

But one of the perks of being an author is the ability to write the story you’re craving into existence! So, that’s precisely what I did, and how The Winged Game, along with the magical sport of carriwitchet (think rugby, on winged creatures, plus a lot more violence), was born.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

If I remember correctly, I began drafting this book soon after wrapping edits for The God and the Gwisin, in 2024-ish—right after binge-watching “Ted Lasso”, which I admit was my one of my primary inspirations for this tale, and my gateway drug into the world of sports stories!

The Winged Game was what I chose to pitch as my option book for Del Rey, and my wonderful editor Emily Archbold snatched it up quite quickly! I remember getting the email that The Winged Game had been acquired. I was actually at the Imaginarium Book Festival in D.C, which was perfect timing, as I began (subtly, of course) teasing it to readers while on a panel that same day.

So, from idea to publication, it’s taken a little bit over two years! Once I found my voice for the story, the idea behind The Winged Game remained quite constant: I wanted it to be a mash-up between fantasy and sports, and I wanted it to be a breath of fresh air for readers craving something different.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The biggest surprise in this process so far has been how much readers delight, and care for, The Winged Game.

So many wonderful things have been happening behind the scenes for this book, and it’s far beyond what I ever anticipated. I think it’s easy, as a writer, to underestimate your own work and to be your own, harshest critic. So it truly has taken my breath away to see such a positive response, even pre-publication.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The connection between Taissa and Kion (the main characters) was quite unexpected for me!

Obviously, of course, I had set them up from the beginning to be intwined in a romantic arc together, but their scenes together just flowed in a way that felt so natural, and so alive.

I let Taissa and Kion lead me through this book and allowed their connection to direct the story. A few times, I caught myself giggling over their hilarious banter, or certain situations they found themselves in (that I hadn’t planned!)

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will find that, like the NCL Stymphs, it’s never too late to get back to their feet. And I hope that, like Taissa, they realize that they are worthy of finding a place where they belong.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?