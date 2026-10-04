Sophia Huneycutt: On the Editing Process of a Debut Novel

Sophia Huneycutt was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida. Her short fiction has won the Porch Prize, judged by Kevin Wilson, and appeared in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, STORY, The Greensboro Review, Nashville Review, and elsewhere. She has received support from the de Groot Foundation, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, and the Ohio Arts Council.

A Tin House alumna, she holds a BA in English literature from Davidson College and an MFA in creative writing from The Ohio State University. The House Built on Alligator Bones is her first novel. Follow on Instagram @sohuneycutt.

Sophia Huneycutt (Photo credit: Sylvie Rosokoff) Photo credit: Sylvie Rosokoff

In this interview, Sophia discusses the editing process for her debut novel, choosing a subject and framing device, alligators, and more.

Name: Sophia Huneycutt

Literary agent: Amy Bishop-Wycisk and Natalie Edwards (Trellis Literary Management)

Book title: The House Built on Alligator Bones

Publisher: Dutton Books / Penguin Random House

Release date: October 6, 2026

Genre/category: Southern Gothic

Elevator pitch: A woman fights to claim her inheritance—an alligator farming empire—and uncovers a cursed legacy in this Southern Gothic novel for fans of Starling House and Sharp Objects.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to write a novel for my MFA thesis. When else would I get so much time to focus on one?

I spent the second year of my MFA (out of three) considering what kind of novel it would be. It needed to be fun and interesting enough that I could focus on it for one and a half years. I also wanted it to be dark and full of eccentric characters—a hallmark of the short stories I’d written before.

Thus the Greers, an alligator-farming family haunted by the first (mythical) gator they killed, were born.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started jotting down ideas for The House Built on Alligator Bones in December 2022! My final round of proofreading with my editor was in May 2026.

The novel has changed a lot. It’s now set in the present, but the first draft took place in the Gilded Age, around 1895. It focused on the Greer family’s tough-as-nails matriarch, Ida Greer, who moves to Florida from New York and starts the alligator skin business.

Her epic story is still a huge part of the novel, but after that draft, I found myself more interested in the ways her ruthlessness and greed affect later generations. So, I transitioned to a Gothic novel structure, focusing on the contemporary family and the lingering effects of their brutal history.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I consider myself a pretty good writer on the line level. I assumed the book would be light work for Dutton’s copyeditors.

Turns out that copyeditors do a lot more than checking sentences. (Which they did, and though my grammar was ok, I repeat words a lot. Humbling.)

Most interestingly, my copyeditors helped with my characters’ logistics. For example, before their help, a character would back up a few steps into a door that they’d been facing seconds ago. I had no idea I would have to fix so many instances like that!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

There were plenty! Here’s a big one: I was determined to stick to classic Gothic conventions, like the framed narrative. A frame needs to give the narrator—in this case, my protagonist, Dart—a reason to tell the main story. It didn’t come easily to me. It’s probably the part I’ve changed the most.

The current frame came to me in one of the final stages of editing. (Shoutout to my brilliant editor, Rachael Kelly, who let me make a big change later than I probably should have.)

I’d just finished a round of edits where I’d emphasized the protagonist’s two competing desires: her desperate need for family and her desire to be a “good” person. Suddenly I imagined a scenario that would bring those conflicting desires to the forefront: What if she were pregnant and needed to decide whether to have the child (start her own family) or not (discontinue a violent, troubled family line). What if she wanted to force herself to remember the worst moments of her life—during which she reckoned with the family’s darkest secrets—in order to make that decision?

Now I can’t imagine the book beginning (or ending) in any other way.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

First and foremost, I hope my readers enjoy themselves! The House Built on Alligator Bones is Southern Gothic, so it’s got a lot of fun, dramatic aspects: morally gray characters, bloodthirsty family matriarchs, ghosts, mythical alligators, lots of real alligators, and, on a happier note, a bit of romance.



On a more serious note, I hope readers gain a newfound appreciation for alligators; they may be intimidating, but they’re just some chill dudes who love to sunbathe. I also hope readers learn about Florida’s complex ecosystem; while alligator farming is hard to stomach, the practice has undoubtedly reduced poaching and ultimately brought gators back from their former endangered status.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?