Silas House: Looking Below the Surface

[This article first appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.]

I believe the only way to be a good writer is to be a great observer. But this goes beyond studying human beings and looking closely at sunsets so you can describe them in a new way. I’m talking about a deeper kind of observation, one in which you watch the world to tell you which story you should write next.

A few years ago, three events coincided in such an easily connectible way that it felt like a big neon sign telling me I had the foundations for my next novel. I only had to be on the watch to receive this revelation.

One day while dabbling in my family genealogy, I stumbled upon an unknown relative’s admission papers to an infamous asylum. Listed as the reason: Unnatural Desire. As a gay person, I had experienced similar phrases hurled at me, especially during my Appalachian childhood, where I grew up in an evangelical sect. Still, I was struck by the blatant judgment of a medical institution in the 1920s.

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Not long after, I went with my father to my paternal family’s ancestral land, the most beautiful and isolated place I had ever seen. A wide valley stretched between lush hills, dotted by an occasional small farmhouse, all of it scored by birdsong and a warm breeze in the leaves of cedars and tulip poplars. Our aim was the small cemetery at the top of the mountain where my great-grandfather is buried. And there, I saw the name of the mysterious relative I had recently encountered, chiseled into a tombstone. My father didn’t know much about him beyond the fact that he and his wife had lived separate lives the last 10 years of their marriage. A search for his death certificate revealed he had died by hanging himself.

I made assumptions about him based on these clues that may or may not be true, but regardless, I knew I had enough trouble to build an interesting character in a novel. And I wanted his story to have a different ending than he had in real life.

Around the same time, my hometown marked the 100-year anniversary of a shameful event it has, in recent decades, been striving to overcome: one of the most notorious white riots in the nation’s history, when 300 Black citizens were rounded up at gunpoint and were run out of town in a single night.

I began to think about the many layers of bigotry that existed not only in this loveliest of places, but everywhere. I thought about the way the stories of so many forgotten people in my homeplace were also the stories of so many others throughout our nation. The sad and terrible stories had risen to the light, but I knew there were love stories entangled there, too. I knew there was joy along with the sorrow. I knew the extraordinary always thrives in places that appear ordinary.

So, I did what I always do when I’m trying to understand something better: I began to write. I took long walks in the woods with my beagle, who always welcomes a jaunt. I sat by creeks and thought. I went back to that graveyard and studied on the quiet world there beneath the trees. Before long, I had four core characters, eager to tell their tales, all torn between their forbidden love for each other and their devotion to one patch of land where a constantly threatened grove of tulip poplars held their secrets. I observed and I wrote. We may not be able to correct the ills of the world, but we can interrogate them, and in the process, we can report on the joys and sorrows of the forgotten by creating characters who allow them to live on.