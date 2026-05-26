Sheila Roberts: I Like Knowing Exactly Where I’m Going With a Story

USA Today- and Publishers Weekly-bestselling author Sheila Roberts has written 60 books ranging from romance and relationship fiction to devotional and self-improvement. Her novels have been turned into movies for the Lifetime, Hallmark, and GAF channels. When she’s not out dancing with her husband or hanging out with friends, she can be found writing about the things dear to her heart: family, friends, and love. And chocolate. Sheila splits her time between the Pacific Northwest and Southern California. You can visit her at SheilasPlace.com, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

In this interview, Sheila discusses writing her newest romance novel, Love on the Shelf, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Sheila Roberts

Book title: Love on the Shelf

Publisher: MIRA

Release date: May 26, 2026

Genre/category: Romance

Previous titles: The Man Next Door, The Best Life Book Club, The Merry Matchmaker, The Moonlight Harbor Series, and others

Elevator pitch: The battle lines are drawn—between a romance-loving bookseller and the shock jock determined to tear happily-ever-afters apart.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

I found the continuing culture gap between men and women fascinating and unnerving. It seems like women are being told increasingly more that they don’t need men. Even as that’s happening, romance novels continue to grow in popularity. I see that as proof that, yes, we women do need our men. The good guys are out there and those are the kind we want. And while we’re waiting for our real-life Mr. Perfect to come along, we read about him. Romance novels are often mocked as being unrealistic, but the hopes and dreams, the emotions behind those stories are very real. One of the things I love about romance novels is the underlying message that love always wins.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Love on the Shelf took several months to write and fine tune as it (and I) went through the publishing process of edits. Once I’ve proposed a book idea to my publisher, that doesn’t change. It may get fine-tuned, but the basic book concept remains intact.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

After so many years in this business there are few surprises left except for the one that seems to occur with every book when I get the manuscript from my copy editor: How did so many little mistakes get by me? It never ceases to amaze me how often I can be writing about one character and accidentally use a different character’s name or misuse a word. Even with spell check and several pairs of eyes on a novel, some mistakes still slip through. That’s hard when you’re a bit of a perfectionist.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I plot tightly before I even begin to write, so the element of surprise is pretty much blocked. And that’s fine with me. I like knowing exactly where I’m going with a story.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they will be entertained and come away with a smile. If that happens then I know I’ll have done my job.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?