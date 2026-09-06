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Self Editing: Take Your Manuscript to the Next Level

Rachel McMillan helps you get as close to publication-ready as possible with self-editing tools and tricks, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

More and more in a saturated industry, standards are higher. Acquiring editors and agents are looking for novels far closer to publication-ready than ever before. In this live webinar, a long-time editor, agent, and author will use her knowledge of the industry and her experience with countless feedback from top-name acquisition houses to help you best approach a story that will elevate your place in an agent or acquiring editor’s slush pile. For those interested in self-publishing, the live webinar will give you the tips and tricks necessary to begin preparing your novel to build a lasting, wide readership.

Strong self-editing skills are genre agnostic, and whether you are writing fiction or nonfiction, YA, romance, or fantasy, this live webinar will set you up for strong storytelling success.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Join Us In Italy!

Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy in 2027, and we want you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Tour Includes

  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside
  • 2 nights in Florence
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
  • All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
  • Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class
  • Day trip to Siena

And so much more!

Click here for itinerary information, tour host bios, how to register, and more.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

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