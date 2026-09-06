Self Editing: Take Your Manuscript to the Next Level

More and more in a saturated industry, standards are higher. Acquiring editors and agents are looking for novels far closer to publication-ready than ever before. In this live webinar, a long-time editor, agent, and author will use her knowledge of the industry and her experience with countless feedback from top-name acquisition houses to help you best approach a story that will elevate your place in an agent or acquiring editor’s slush pile. For those interested in self-publishing, the live webinar will give you the tips and tricks necessary to begin preparing your novel to build a lasting, wide readership.

Strong self-editing skills are genre agnostic, and whether you are writing fiction or nonfiction, YA, romance, or fantasy, this live webinar will set you up for strong storytelling success.

Join Us In Italy!

Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy in 2027, and we want you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Tour Includes

Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

2 nights in Florence

5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia

All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners

Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia

Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class

Day trip to Siena

And so much more!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!