Seeding the Story—How Loose Ends Become Lifelines

There is a dangerous side effect to meticulously outlining a mystery: When you know exactly who killed the vicar by page 10, it becomes incredibly difficult not to broadcast the clues too early. In trying to control the narrative, we often flatten the suspense, leaving the ending feeling obvious to the reader—or worse, avoiding the necessary tension altogether.

I accidentally discovered the antidote to this predictability while surviving a trial-by-fire debut. My rapid immersion into the world of commercial fiction involved six heavy revisions: four complete, ground-up rewrites and two intense editing passes. Somewhere around the 400,000-word mark, after obsessively monitoring word counts and fighting to force my plot into a rigid structure, the magic finally happened and I stopped gripping the steering wheel so tightly.

I stopped viewing unresolved plot holes as mistakes that needed to be neatly tucked away. Instead, I started treating them as deliberate, high-stakes creative gambits.

When you shift your mindset, a loose end is no longer a planning failure. It becomes a lifeline.

When my editor first flagged two of my unresolved threads as weak points, it felt like an insurmountable hurdle. My left brain panicked, trying to force a logical, mechanical solution to tuck the messy plot tails away. But in a moment of creative burnout, I leaned into a liberating truth that every novelist eventually discovers. We’re just making this s$*t up.

In letting go of the rigid need to force the action around the page, I allowed my characters to take the wheel. The moment I stopped forcing things, the characters practically walked off the page and suggested the solutions themselves. The subconscious mind does incredible work under duress, provided you give it the freedom to play.

Now, working on the second book of my series: a high-stakes opening day murder, more red herrings, and an expanded cast, I have consciously raised the bar. Instead of fearing the unknown, I can sometimes be seen gleefully scattering unresolved threads throughout my early chapters.

I’ve learned to trust the magic of the middle. It takes about 10 chapters to truly begin "feeling" the architecture of a new story, but once the undertow comes, those intentionally cast lifelines become your best assets. Suddenly, characters say things I’d never planned and behave in highly suspicious ways. Because I don't fully know how the lifeline will tie up yet, the suspense on the page stays genuinely unpredictable. The elephant in the room disappears because the room itself is constantly shifting.

The Toolkit & Conclusion—Breathing the Story to Life:

If you choose to adopt this high-wire style of mystery writing, you shouldn't just leave your lifelines to memory (like I do). To prevent your organic tension from turning into total plot chaos, you need a system to track your opportunities.

Here is how to manage your lifelines without losing the plot:

Maintain a Dedicated "Lifeline Log": Keep a separate running document, spreadsheet, or Scrivener folder entirely dedicated to your loose ends. The moment a character drops an unplanned line, or a highly suspicious event occurs, log it immediately alongside the chapter/page number.

Keep a separate running document, spreadsheet, or Scrivener folder entirely dedicated to your loose ends. The moment a character drops an unplanned line, or a highly suspicious event occurs, log it immediately alongside the chapter/page number. Audit Your Log at Major Milestones: Review your log every 10 chapters. Reframe your lifelines from problems to gifts. You will be amazed at how a character action in Chapter 18 perfectly resolves a mysterious black dust footprint left behind in Chapter 3.

Review your log every 10 chapters. Reframe your lifelines from problems to gifts. You will be amazed at how a character action in Chapter 18 perfectly resolves a mysterious black dust footprint left behind in Chapter 3. Give Yourself Permission to Cut the Line: The beauty of this method is that it is entirely low-risk. If a lifeline ultimately leads to a dead end, don't force it. Simply go back to the original scene where the line was cast, rewrite that brief passage, and move forward.

But by trusting the writing, trusting your characters, and leaning into the suspense of the unknown, those messy loose ends will surprise you. They won't just tie your story together—they’ll bring it to life. We’re just making this s&*t up, after all. Happy writing!

Check out Jane Brookwood's The Hanged Man here: