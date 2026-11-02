Schneider K. Rancy: The Importance of the Author-Editor Relationship Can’t Be Understated

Schneider K. Rancy is a Pushcart Prize-nominated writer born to Haitian immigrants in South Florida. He is a graduate of Columbia University, where he earned a BA in English and Comparative Literature and Biology. His poetry has been published in Apogee, The Adirondack Review, The Seventh Wave, Moko Magazine, and elsewhere. His debut full-length poetry collection, Dreams of Diaspora, received praise from National Book Award Finalist Desiree C. Bailey. He is also the author of a poetry chapbook, Self-Portrait in Hospital as Camus. In his spare time, he is a surgical resident in Manhattan. Visit his website SKRancy.com, and follow him on Instagram.

Schneider K. Rancy | Photo by Jemille Rancy

In this interview, Schneider discusses the 15-year journey of writing his new literary novel, Beyond the Baths of Stars, his hope for readers, and more.

Name: Schneider K. Rancy

Literary agent: Nicole Cunningham, Trellis Literary

Book title: Beyond the Baths of Stars

Publisher: Amistad / HarperCollins

Release date: November 3, 2026

Genre/category: Literary fiction

Previous titles: Dreams of Diaspora (poetry collection), Self-Portrait in Hospital as Camus (poetry chapbook)

Elevator pitch: Beyond the Baths of Stars is a retelling of Homer’s Odyssey set in South Florida. After pulling a strange woman named Ana from out of the sea, Eurick and his friends set out with her on a nighttime joyride across Miami, and through their encounters with that nightlife each of them is pushed to break free of their class constraints to grab the futures they want.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I wrote this book as a response to Homer’s Odyssey, but only after reading Derek Walcott’s epic poem Omeros, which is itself a retelling of the Iliad (and in some ways the Odyssey, too) set in Saint-Lucia. It’s a beautiful postcolonial epic and inspired me to use a similar narrative framework to tell a local story about my own home. I felt compelled to tell that story after seeing the extent of wealth and social power evident on Ivy League campuses, which was so different from that of the people and places I had known growing up.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

A brief 15 years! I first started writing this book in summer 2011 and the novel’s gone through many badly needed revisions since then, all while I completed my medical training. While the core premise and cast remained the same, I’ve changed plot points, characterization, novel structure, and text-play extensively. That choice was mostly born out of reading more contemporary fiction, poetry, and plays, which helped me feel liberated in how much I could experiment.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The importance of the author-editor relationship can’t be understated, but I didn’t have as much understanding of that going in. Novel writing is such solitary work for so much of the process, but a great editor can be both your advisor and collaborator. They can push you to reconsider what aspects of the book may be weaker and encourage you to be imaginative in finding solutions to those faults. I’m so grateful to my editor, Daphney Guillaume, and the entire team at Amistad for helping me to refine my vision for this book!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

You have to be flexible in what format or structure may organically work for a given book. There were many instances in which I tried to force a structure that simply didn’t work for a scene, but remaining open to possibility allowed for a better suited form to spontaneously emerge. I think some of that thinking comes from the principle of negative capability that I employ in my poetic practice, but I was surprised to find that that same modality of thought can apply to fiction, too!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope, first and foremost, that they enjoy the reading experience! Writing a book is such a deeply personal process, and it’s surreal and exciting that others will get to experience what’s been for so long just a story in my head. I also hope that readers come to grapple with the awareness that socioeconomic stratification can be a type of predeterminism, and that it’s up to each of us to decide what we do with that knowledge.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?