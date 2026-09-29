Scattered Interpretations: The Difference Between Remembering and Writing in Memoir

I close my eyes and remember: Mom's bathrobe, the color of honey, is soft against my bare skin. Or maybe I just see the color that way because she was golden, the skin on her arms and face kissed by the California sun. She smells safe. Her arms hold me tight and keep my body angled, helping me to breathe during a late-night asthma attack.

More than 50 years later, when I conjure this image, my chest squeezes tight and my breathing feels constrained. I can hear my mom whisper, "Deep…slow…breaths," as she snuggles me in a rocking chair. I know this event, and others just like it, occurred frequently during my childhood. But remembering the asthma attacks, and writing them, are two entirely different endeavors.

In my memoir, Crypto Island, flashbacks to my childhood give context to adult challenges and transformations. These matter to the story, but complicate the writing by creating two distinct timelines. The first timeline, the year of 2020, explores my relocation to Puerto Rico from California. This was a year my life turned chaotic, and I got involved with the cryptocurrency community on the island. Writing the story of this year was aided by journal entries and voice memos—documentation I collected during and immediately after attending crypto community events. As a professor of communication studies, I have a research background in ethnography, and taking "fieldnotes" comes naturally.

But the stories from my youth that weave throughout Crypto Island? These came from memory. The act of writing flashback scenes forced me to confront gaps and contradictions. The long-ago memories I share reveal uncomfortable truths and traumas, none of which came with written documentation. Instead, I had to rely on the fraught process of remembering.

When I am trying to remember, I seek out a quiet space. I begin by closing my eyes and breathing deeply. I try to inhabit my younger self and envision being transported to the moment I'm trying to recollect. The fragmented images that form in my mind exist down a hallway—a long mental kaleidoscope—that leads to a collage of lived experience from the past. If I'm lucky, the images elicit physical reactions in my body and additional senses awaken—conjured sounds, textures, and smells add depth to the foggy pictures in my mind.

In addition to mental exercises, writers can use physical retrieval cues to access memories. Old photos, music, and letters from a particular time can help unlock what's been lost or repressed. When I was writing Crypto Island, I actually drove to my childhood home in another town. Sitting in front of this house—one I hadn't seen in 30 years—released painful memories. I tapped into my 16-year-old self, a me from another time. The old house was a powerful retrieval cue and enabled me to more fully reconstruct a traumatic experience described in the book.

When I talk about perception in my communication studies classroom, I describe the cognitive schemata that shape interpretation. Where we’re coming from shapes what we see. And the longer we focus on a particular thought or image, the more it shifts in meaning and form. The same is true for memory. Scientists who study memory reconsolidation have found that our memories aren't fixed recordings but dynamic reconstructions that evolve a little each time we access them. Every time we retrieve a memory, we're not pulling up the original experience—we're pulling up the last version we remembered, and rebuilding from there. The 16-year-old sitting on the curb of her house and the woman writing about her 30 years later were, in some sense, working from different memory files. The memory I "reconstructed" that day wasn't recovered intact from decades earlier. It was rebuilt, one more time, out of whatever remained.

This is challenging for memoirists. But it also reframes the task. If remembering is itself an act of reconstruction, then the writer isn't failing at faithfulness when she fills a hole on the page—she's doing what memory always does, just consciously, and with an eye turned towards literary merit.

Craft books are full of tricks for remembering. Some writers light a candle or play a particular song to initiate the act of remembering. Others return to an old mixtape, or drive the same route past a childhood school, letting muscle memory do what conscious effort cannot. Rituals can help train our minds to travel deep into our past.

If retrieving the memory is step one, reconstruction is step two. Writing the memory reshapes a patchwork of images into a neat line of text. It demands order and structure. Sentences must be formed for visceral facts to be revealed. Given the imperfect nature of memory, writers must fill in the blanks in order to breathe life into the narrative. As Mary Karr notes in The Art of Memoir, most memoirs fail because of voice—on the most basic level, bad sentences make bad books. I learned this later, at my desk, trying to find words for what had frozen me silent in front of that house. The sentences that finally worked weren't the ones that made the memory bearable. They were the ones that let the fear back in.

So where is the line between the construction of compelling sentences and integrity in storytelling? To assemble sentences from dusty fragments of the past, the memoirist requires more than memory alone.

Ask any memoirist if the people in her story agree 100% with her interpretation of events. The answer is no. The truthiness of memoir is often challenged because perception is individualized and memory is slippery. Like water, these structures can shift direction, pulled by the tides of time. The stories we tell ourselves—our perception of events—are inherently imperfect.

But there is beauty in the process of meaning-making: The act of memoir writing offers transformation. As the memoirist confronts what’s unclear, she offers wisdom. If she is willing to swim in the polluted waters of recollection, a sea of scattered interpretations, she might uncover more than what happened. She’ll reveal what it meant.

I still close my eyes sometimes and go looking for my mother's bathrobe. Some nights I find the honey color intact. Other nights it's darker, or the wrong texture, or she isn't rocking me at all—she's just standing in a doorway, watching me wheeze. I used to think this meant I had lost her, lost that sense of safety I felt as a child. Now I think it means I'm still writing her. Each time I go back for that memory, I come back with a slightly different mother, and a slightly different version of the girl who needed her. That's not a failure of memory. That's what memory is for.

Deep. Slow. Breaths. I write the sentence and I am, for a moment, both women at once—the child being held, and the one doing the holding now, on the page.

Check out Georgine Hodgkinson's Crypto Island here: