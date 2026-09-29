Sarah Langan: Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Sarah Langan, a Columbia MFA graduate and three-time recipient of the Bram Stoker Award, is the author of several novels including A Better World and Good Neighbors. She’s got an MS in environmental health science, grew up on Long Island, and she currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughters. Find out more at SarahLangan.com, and follow her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sarah Langan | Photo by JT Petty

In this interview, Sarah discusses the history of pitting women against women that helped inspire her new novel, Trad Wife, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Sarah Langan

Literary agent: Stacia Decker

Book title: Trad Wife

Publisher: Atria/S&S

Release date: September 29, 2026

Genre/category: Commercial Fiction, Horror, Thriller

Previous titles: A Better World, Good Neighbors, Pam Kowolski is a Monster!, The Keeper, The Missing, Audrey’s Door

Elevator pitch: Ambitious journalist Jenny Kaplan agrees to investigate perfect Trad Wife Mia Wright by living for a week on her remote Pennsylvania farm, only something terrifying lurks beneath the façade.

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What prompted you to write this book?

It was a confluence of subjects I’d been researching. I wrote a feature based on Phyllis Schlafly, the woman who singlehandedly shot down the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. She was magnetic—this wildly smart, ambitious woman who couldn’t get work in her chosen profession as an elected local congressperson. Her only avenue toward success was in undermining other women. It was a waste of talent. She eviscerated Betty Friedan in a debate on Good Morning America. It’s on YouTube and worth watching.

Anyway, this notion of women needing to succeed on the backs of other women got me thinking about multi-level marketing—Mary Kay and all the current schemes tailored toward stay-at-home moms. The appeal is that moms can earn some extra scratch without having to hire a sitter. The reality is that they typically lose money, winding up with even less agency than when they started.

I had the feeling this was related to the current Trad Wife trend and wanted to explore it.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took about six months to write Trad Wife—the fastest I’ve ever written a novel. I had worked so many of its themes already that it came very naturally.

I knew the plot before I started, which is new for me. But as I wrote, Jenny’s backstory changed. It got deeper and messier. Though I knew where the story was going, it also surprised me. I invented a mythology called Corrie’s Fire, about the settlers of the town where the action happens. It was the first matriarchy, but it ended with murder. This murder is what starts the curse that propels the action.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I really enjoyed the process. It moved so quickly I didn’t have time to doubt myself. I learned that’s my favorite way to work.

I’ve been pitching the television adaptation with a very cool showrunner, which is a new experience. By the time you read this, we'll likely have found a production partner.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The folklore of Corrie’s Fire came out of nowhere for me. And there are some twists and turns in the plot that felt like threading a needle. I couldn’t say too much, but I also couldn’t misdirect. I realized the best way to handle it was to get deep inside my main character’s head and show everything from her perspective.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Jenny Kaplan feels like a real person to me. I want readers to sympathize with her and understand where she’s coming from. I want them to be activated by her journey.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?