Sarah Blakley-Cartwright: I Always Hope My Books Make for Good Company

Sarah Blakley-Cartwright is the author of Alice Sadie Celine (Simon Books, Simon & Schuster, November 28th, 2023). She is also the author of Red Riding Hood (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers), a New York Times #1 bestseller that was published worldwide in 38 editions and 15 languages.

Sarah is the editor of The Artist's Library, featuring conversation with artists on their most beloved books, transcribed, and appearing monthly at Hauser & Wirth's Ursula magazine. The series launched in March 2021 with Anj Smith on Vladimir Nabokov’s Speak, Memory. She is publishing director of the Chicago Review of Books and associate editor of A Public Space. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Sarah Blakley-Cartwright

In this interview, Sarah discusses exploring identity and independence in her new novel, Heavy Cream, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Sarah Blakley-Cartwright

Literary agent: Martha Wydysh and Ellen Levine, Trident Media Group

Book title: Heavy Cream

Publisher: Simon Books (Simon & Schuster)

Release date: September 29, 2026

Genre/category: Literary Fiction

Previous titles: Red Riding Hood (Little, Brown), Alice Sadie Celine (Simon Books)

Elevator pitch: Sixteen-year-old Geraldine is left to navigate New York’s high society after her mother disappears, falling under the influence of three women each seeking to form her in their image.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I was raised by many women. I was interested in what happens to a girl who has been raised in a bubble of someone else’s intensity, and then, suddenly, is left to assemble a self on her own.

I wanted to capture the experience of a young person moving through a succession of women, each offering a different vision of how to live and forced to navigate the pressure each of those visions exert.

The book began there: with a girl exposed to a sudden variety of influences, and the question of what a girlhood might look like when it’s been formed in proximity to other women’s influence.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This book came together faster than my debut novel, which took six years. This one took several years, about three from early conception to a finished manuscript, and then the usual additional stretch through editing and publication. It was a story I felt I had to tell.

The core idea stayed intact, but the book changed over time. Early on, the scenes with each woman were looser and more atmospheric. In revision, the scenes became sharper and more pointed about the distinct gravitational pull of each woman: What is each one offering? What toll will they exact in return?The emotional center, a girl pulled in many directions by a well-meaning group of women, never changed, even as the demands on the main character tightened.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I was struck by how much of publishing is about taking something inward and finding the accurate outward language for it. The brilliant Na Kim designed my cover. I loved a cover she suggested, but the sales team felt the image of the tight braid signaled a genre read, even horror. Immediately, I saw what they meant. When Na presented my final cover, of many female hands enclosing a girl into a corset, I saw how true it was to the material and how resonant it was with its themes.

The process of cover selection, jacket copy, and blurb requesting each define the book in a slightly different way. The Simon Books team know exactly what they’re doing. As a writer, you are so grateful for those other hands (to continue the theme), as you are made to realize how many ways a book can be read before it’s even read.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

My brilliant editor, Olivia Taylor Smith, suggested a breathtaking addition to the ending that makes all that has come before land in a very different way. I wasn’t sure if it would work and now it’s one of my favorite turns in the novel. You’ll see; I’ll just say there’s a revelation in a Scottish castle.

I also felt, initially, more aligned with one of the women than with the others. And I worried that, as I wrote, one of the women might emerge as more definitively “right” or “wrong.” But as I wrote, the novel refused that. Each of the women, if the book is successful, will seem to offer a valid way of life. The manuscript became a book I myself was more interested in writing once I allowed each of the women to be persuasive on her own terms, even when those terms were in conflict.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Of course, I hope my readers will experience that wonderful sense of recognition when something one has thought or experienced is brought to light in a new way by a complete stranger. Perhaps in this novel that would have to do with how identity is shaped in relation to others, and how difficult it can be to separate what has been inherited from one’s own choices.I also hope it is a good ride, the journey of the novel, as the narrator cycles through the kaleidoscope of women. Above all, I always hope my books make for good company, because that’s what I look for when I read.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?