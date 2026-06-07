Revision Isn’t Cleanup: How to Edit for Meaning, Not Just Polish

You’ve finished your draft. Congratulations! Now comes revisions, the phase where many writers turn their attention to tightening sentences, cutting filler words, spiffing up their dialogue, and polishing their scenes. The pages get cleaner. The prose gets snappier.

And yet, something still isn’t working.

After more than two decades of writing and revising novels, I’ve learned this the hard way: A manuscript can be technically sound and still fall flat. Clean writing isn’t necessarily the goal. Resonance is, and resonance only comes when you stop editing for polish, and start editing for purpose.

Clean Doesn't Always Mean Compelling

A common misconception is that a well-revised manuscript is simply one that reads smoothly. But clean doesn’t always mean compelling. You can tighten every sentence, sharpen every line of dialogue, and still end up with a scene that doesn’t land with your reader.

Early in my career, I believed that if I could make the prose tighter, make my similes shine, and my descriptions sing, the story would automatically improve. And sometimes, those fixes did work—on the surface. But I’d finish a revision and still feel like something essential had been missed. The story read better, but it didn’t hit harder.

Revision isn’t just where you fix your sentences. It’s where you discover what your story actually means, the heart of the story, and how you can make it pop off the page. At this stage, a writer is peeling away the hidden layers and knocking on that secret door. It’s the process of examining every scene and clarifying intention, revealing character, deepening emotions, making the senses come alive, and strengthening narrative consequence. A scene that only delivers information will be read, and a scene that hits that emotional chord will be remembered.

Writers need to shift their focus from: How does this sound? to Why is this scene important?

3 Questions for Effective Revision

One of the most effective ways to revise is to evaluate each scene with a few questions:

What is the purpose of this scene? How do the characters change in this scene? If the scene was removed, what would be lost? A scene that only conveys information may be efficient, but it isn’t doing the full work the story needs. Scenes should progress the story along, even if that sometimes means the character takes a step backward. What is the emotional arc? Where does the character begin emotionally, and where do they end? I once revised an entire chapter that on paper was doing everything right. The chapter advanced the plot, delivered information, even landed a clever line or two. But when I stepped back, I realized the character felt exactly the same at the end of the scene as she had at the beginning. Nothing shifted internally, she didn’t realize anything, or grow or regress, nothing changed. The fix wasn’t better sentences or a clever metaphor, it was forcing the character to confront something she’d been avoiding, and letting that discomfort change her, even slightly. Action without emotional movement is just motion. What is the consequence? What does this scene set in motion? What new tension, risk, or complication is introduced? If nothing changes beyond the scene itself, and the story isn’t building, then the scene will feel like it’s stalling the story. When that happens, you either need to introduce that tension, or cut the scene.

In my novel, Lost in the Summer of ’69, I wrote from three points-of-view. Eleanor and Leanne’s opening chapters were working well. The third, Nora, my teenage character, was missing something. On the surface, Nora’s opening scene made sense. She was frustrated about being dragged on a road trip with her mother, who she thinks is out of touch, instead of spending her summer before college with her friends. The dialogue worked, the scene was visual. But the stakes were thin.

As I revisited the scene, what became more obvious wasn’t so much that Nora would miss out on a carefree summer, but that she might be forced to confront the growing divide between herself and her mother. Adding in that one emotional truth element, the risk of what might surface between them, boosted the entire chapter from entertaining to meaningful, and spurred a deeper emotional arc for every scene that followed.

This is the difference between surface editing, and story-level revision. Surface editing focuses on the delivery, the tightening of sentences, cutting excess, refining language. These are important, and shouldn’t be missed, but they won’t get you to that transformative level.

Story-level revision focuses on the character’s (and reader’s) experience, like raising the stakes, honing the characters’ emotional arcs, growing tension, and clarifying what each moment means within the larger narrative.

Creating a Meaning-Based Revision

Over time, I’ve learned that the revisions that matter most aren’t the ones that make the writing cleaner, they’re the ones that make the story more deliberate. Those are the changes that readers feel, even if they can’t name them.

One of the most effective shifts I’ve made in my own process is creating a meaning-based revision as one of my drafts, after I’ve completed my first draft. What this means is I read scene by scene for emotion and stakes, asking myself those questions posed above. I don’t worry about the micro-edits at this phase, and instead focus on the story, the character, and whether the draft is hitting emotionally. There’s no point in working on sentence level edits when you might overhaul a scene completely or even put it on the chopping block.

On your next revision pass, try not to edit the language, sentence structure, or grammar. Instead, ask yourself these three important questions: What changes here? What does the character realize, lose, or risk? Why does this matter later? If nothing changes, either rewrite it, or cut it. If you’re not sure, leave a note for yourself to think about it. Sometimes it takes a day or two to figure out what your point was. Our writing magic doesn’t always reveal itself to us right off the bat.

Revisions aren’t only about making your writing prettier; it’s about finding the why and making your story resonate more with readers. Shifting from the mindset of polish to purpose is what will turn your working draft into a story that people remember. It’s the difference between a manuscript that reads well and one that sparks an emotional reaction in your reader. In the end, readers won’t praise your lack of dangling modifiers, or your love of the Oxford comma. They will, however, applaud stories and characters that resonated with them.

Check out Eliza Knight's Lost in the Summer of '69 here: