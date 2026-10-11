Revising With an Attuned Editor for a Future Reader

I write in public places. This is partly because I have a small child at home, but even before her, I preferred to write in coffee shops or libraries or parks, where the movement in a space ebbs and flows. Because I work alone, I usually sit at a bar or shared table to be less conspicuous and as I write, often for hours, many different people sit beside me.

They put down their things, take off their coats, they bring with them different smells and moods and sounds. You spend so many hours doing this and you begin to be able to sense when the person beside you feels irritated or dreamy or lonely, even before you look at their face. You can feel a shift in the air beside you.

I’m sure my tendency to take note of these changes in mood and energy is part of what led me to write in the first place, but it wasn’t until my manuscript sold and I began working with a great editor that I learned how, similarly, close attention to the movement of energy across the page, brings greater life to your story.

In working with my editor Peter Kispert, I came to see how a writer is a kind of symphonic conductor, someone who needs an ear to musical phrasing, or the build and rise of tension over time. My background is in poetry and the sound of a line has always been essential to me, but before writing Her Kind, I’d never written anything literary over five pages. I wasn’t shocked when Peter said we needed to work on the pacing of the story.

Initially I assumed this was an architectural issue, that I needed to move large blocks of plot around and develop entirely new scenes. But with Peter’s guidance, I would learn that these revisions had more to do with an attunement to what was already on the page.

Her Kind is a psychological and atmospheric book. It’s a slow burn. In it, the protagonist Ada is plagued by visions of being dragged away from the Earth. Fearing what will become of her young son, she invites her three closest friends to visit her in the Michigan woods where she lives with a beloved aunt, to determine who might care for her son if she no longer can. Ada’s aunt Leigh’s home is full of eccentric and overgrown beauty. It’s a place where people want to be, where they feel more alive, more themselves; a place where they can rest and feel at home in the world. I wanted my reader to love being in this world and to feel enlivened by it, and still, amidst it all, to have the lurking sense, just as Ada does, that rupture will come and that death, in its many forms, remains inevitable.

Holding these two ideas in tension was the central challenge of writing and revising Her Kind. But with Peter’s guidance, I began to pay much sharper attention to how every moment and detail of the book contributed to this larger tension. I started at the beginning. I read slowly and began to see where I had lost sensitivity to the energy of the scene, where I had let things drag or become rushed. I noticed omissions of micro-expressions and gestures between characters that I needed to account for on the page. I noticed where I was concealing or revealing too much and flattening the charge of the moment.

As I worked, I made sure I could physically enter every scene, that I knew where everyone was sitting, how it smelled and sounded and what was happening outside of the window. I needed to know how every character was experiencing the moment, even if they weren’t the focus of that scene. Every detail needed to do its proper work. For me, this total immersion was the pure pleasure of revision.

As I revised to make every line and scene as taut as it could be, I found that issues of pacing began to resolve themselves and unproductive ambiguities became clearer. I also felt more affection towards my future reader, because I had revised with them so intimately in mind. In working with an attuned editor, with a great ear for false notes, I was left with a story that felt more complete, more alive and more precisely what I meant to say.

Check out Sophie Lefens' Her Kind here: