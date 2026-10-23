Rachel Pologe: I Hope Readers Feel Seen

Rachel Pologe writes swoony, character-driven contemporary romance novels about messy but relatable people you can’t help but root for. Rachel has spent her career working in television writers’ rooms, but books were her first passion. In sixth grade, a popular boy said something nice and unprompted about her creative writing assignment, and she’s been riding that high ever since. Originally from Baltimore, Rachel now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter. Find her on Substack and on Instagram.

Rachel Pologe

In this interview, Rachel discusses rethinking a screenplay idea into her debut romantic comedy, Now That We Don’t Talk, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Rachel Pologe

Literary agent: Lauren Spieller at Folio

Book title: Now That We Don’t Talk

Publisher: Berkley/Penguin Random House

Release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Contemporary Romance

Elevator pitch: A commitment-phobe is stuck spending Hanukkah with the boy who broke her heart in high school when she discovers their moms are dating, but sometimes it only takes eight nights for everything to change in this estranged childhood friends-to-lovers romance.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to write a holiday romance that reflected my own traditions, and celebrated both Jewish and queer joy. I also love the mess and angst of two people with lots of history. This is more of a “missed first chance” or “second first chance” in my eyes, which just makes the yearning over what could be even more fun.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I’ve spent my career working in TV writers’ rooms and originally outlined this idea as a rom-com feature screenplay. I wrote about three pages of that script, but the story was screaming at me to get more inside of Norah’s head. I’d spent the last few years falling back in love with romance novels, so I re-broke the story as a book instead. The idea originally came to me in summer 2021, and I first drafted the book in summer 2022. The draft I queried had a completely different backstory and falling out for these estranged childhood best friends, and when I sold the book in early 2025, we changed about 25 percent of the middle. All in all, it’ll be just over five years from the initial idea to publication. These characters have been just mine for so long, and I’m thrilled to finally get to share them.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I’m a debut author so everything is a learning process for me! Since I come from TV, which is a very collaborative, creative medium, I’d really been missing that aspect of writing before I sold my book. But when I got my first edit letter, my wonderful editors, Kerry Donovan and Genni Eccles, hopped on a call with me and we pitched a bunch of ideas back and forth. It’s one of my favorite memories of the whole process, and some of my favorite new pieces of the book came out of that call. They truly helped me turn this into the book I always hoped it would be.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Rom-com movies generally have a different end point than novels (a kiss that leads right into the HEA!), so when I re-broke the story as a book, the last third of the story changed pretty drastically. It allowed me to live in their relationship more and really test their wounds and flaws in the novel.

Norah and Henry’s original falling out was based on something that happened to me in high school. It was one of the original reasons I wanted to write this story, and I’d been trying to find ways to incorporate it into scripts I’d worked on in the past, but it was never right. Turns out, it wasn’t right here, either! I was too close to the material, and it wasn’t serving the story or the characters’ motivations the way I needed it to. Writing it into the early drafts helped me process and get closure, but I’m so glad we pivoted to a different back story for the characters because this one is so much stronger (and more painful, sorry!).

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers feel seen—whether they’re also a little bit avoidant in their relationships, or are hoping to see more Jewish representation, or have lost someone and dealt with all the ways grief can manifest. Norah is messy and complicated, and she and Henry really have to work for their HEA. I hope readers feel that it’s earned and see the growth in the characters.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?