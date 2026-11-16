Rachel Calnek-Sugin: Find the Embodied Parts of Your Writing Practice and Honor Them

Born and raised in New York City, Rachel Calnek-Sugin is a writer, social worker, and educator committed to our individual and collective liberation through art-making, community building, and personal transformation. She loves trees, dancing down the streets of Brooklyn, and cooking extravagant meals for her loved ones. She works as a therapist in New York City’s public schools and writes fiction, nonfiction, plays, and the occasional subway-poem. Follow her on Instagram.

Rachel Calnek-Sugin | Photo by Maya Earth Photo

In this interview, Rachel discusses the surprising relationship at the heart of her new novel, Universe of Grace, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Rachel Calnek-Sugin

Literary agent: Rayhané Sanders

Book title: Universe of Grace

Publisher: Henry Holt

Release date: November 17, 2026

Genre/category: Literary fiction; magical realism

Elevator pitch: Universe of Grace follows the story of Grace’s entire life—though it starts a couple generations before her birth with her family and ends millennia after her death with the stone she always carried in her pocket—as she tries to figure out whether or not she’s human.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to try writing a novel! I hadn’t written one before—unless you count the heavily Hannah Montana-inspired one from sixth grade, which I worked on each night after pretending to go to sleep to a soundtrack of Stevie Nicks and Gladys Knight & the Pips. Novels are what I most love to read, and as someone who’s written pretty much every day since I was 12, I thought I’d give it a go. I had written a short story about a character who would become Grace and I was interested enough in the voice that I wanted to see where it could take me. I also started with some questions that I’ve long been obsessed with. Things like: How can we survive and feel in a world so rife with violence and suffering (and beauty and connection and wonder)? How do we stay human amidst the dehumanizing forces of capitalism, racism, patriarchy, and homophobia? I didn’t know where that character, or those questions, or my desire to write something that would be delicious to read, would go, but that was the fun of it.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I wrote the first draft on a four-month solo trip. I started it the day I left and finished the draft the day before I came home. A real testament to the idea that the time you have is the time it takes. There was lots of rewriting after that, which took much longer than the original generative writing. (My college professor, Anne Fadiman, says some writers are swamp drivers and others are diamond polishers; I’m definitely a swamp driver.) I came home and did my first revision, queried agents, did another revision with my wonderful agent Rayhané Sanders; we sold the book, then there was third revision with my editor, a lot of reading each sentence out loud in my living room and furiously crossing things out, and now it’s been nearly a year since I’ve touched it. All in all, from idea to publication, it’s been three years. The fundamental idea of a character exploring—playfully, and with a little magic—what it means to be human in these strange and sometimes apocalyptic-feeling times, has remained the same, but basically everything else has changed.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I didn’t know anything about the publishing process going in so basically everything has been a surprise. Something that has consistently surprised me is how much power and decision making I’ve had as an author! So many things that I thought I would have no say in I’ve actually gotten to be the final decision maker about—like the design for my gorgeous cover (by Sara Pinosault) and who to cast for the audiobook (the supremely talented Eunice Wong).

I’ve also been surprised by some of my feelings of ambivalence in the publishing process. Publishing a book has been a lifelong dream so I thought I’d feel pure excitement. And I am very excited and grateful to have worked with my amazing team at Holt and to get to share my work with the world. But it’s been interesting to experience the way that having a contract changes the writing from something that comes from a place of pure, personal desire to something that is also moderated by capitalism and its demands. It’s still weird to think about my art being a product that people (hopefully!) buy with money. This is something that every professional artist/writer has to contend with, I guess, and in our society, it means things are going well. But this publication process has been the first time it’s come up for me.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

So many! One big one was that I didn’t expect that the core relationship in this book would be a sister relationship. I originally thought that would just be a small part, but as I wrote, Grace and Mei’s relationship really became the anchoring relationship of the novel. Which makes sense—I’m a little sister, too.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Grace travels literally to the ends of the earth (the last scene takes place in the North Pole) in her epic, expansive search for self. She has to go very far away, and to push at the limits of who or what she is, on her quest for self-discovery. But what’s she’s left with—without giving too much away—are the simplest, most fundamental parts of who she’s always been, where she comes from, and the people who’ve made her. I hope that reading Universe of Grace will give readers some version of this arc: that they may travel far into Grace’s weird, wondrous world, but that they’ll be returned, at the end, to their own lives, maybe even with a renewed sense of awe and determination and homecoming.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?