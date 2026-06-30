ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Quintessential Summer

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about something that is quintessentially summer for you.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash

Here in Maryland, when I think summer, I think evenings sat outside my local bar, the Chesapeake sparkling, a local band wailing, and a heaping pile of steamed blue crabs poured onto the table between us.

For today’s prompt, write about something that is quintessentially summer for you.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

creative writing promptcreative writing promptsFlash Fiction Promptonline writing promptsphoto promptPicture PromptspromptPromptsprompts for writersStory PromptTuesday Writing Promptweekly writing promptwriting promptwriting prompts
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Dana Swift: Don't Be So Hard on Yourself
Young AdultDana Swift: Don’t Be So Hard on YourselfRobert Lee Brewer
The Unseen Grief of Shelved Projects (and What to Do About It), by Deanna Martinez-Bey
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Unseen Grief of Shelved Projects (and What to Do About It)Deanna Martinez-Bey
Alfredo Cáceres: On Creating Something Personal From Scratch
Children'sAlfredo Cáceres: On Creating Something Personal From ScratchRobert Lee Brewer
A Conversation With Caitlin Rother (Killer Writers), by Clay Stafford
Mystery/ThrillerA Conversation With Caitlin Rother on the Fine Line Between Truth and Fiction (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford
Writer's Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels 2026
ResourcesWriter’s Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels 2026Amy Jones
Teddy Wayne: Write the Book You Would Want To Read
LiteraryTeddy Wayne: Write the Book You Would Want To ReadRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest