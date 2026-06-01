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Query Letters: Dos & Don’ts Drawn from a Real Query Critiques (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how to write a strong query letter that stands out, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how to write a strong query letter that stands out, dive into interviews with "Spider-Noir" showrunner Oren Uziel, and Tuner filmmaker Daniel Roher, catch up on film reviews, and learn why historical films’ like All the President’s Men has stood the test of time.

The Blockbusters That Shaped Us: Style & Structure in All the President’s Men

Why historicals matter and how Robert Redford created a lasting legacy

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What The Mandalorian and Grogu Can Teach Screenwriters

The Mandalorian and Grogu succeeds as a mythic fairy tale and offers screenwriters lessons in subverting familiar tropes, matching character depth to symbolic storytelling, and planting plot details so naturally.

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Interview With "Spider-Noir" Showrunner Oren Uziel

Treating the series as a true noir first—rooted in classic film influences—while using Marvel characters and grounded human stakes to make the superhero world feel fresh, emotional, and cinematic.

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Creating Harmony Out of Chaos: A Conversation with Tuner Co-Writer and Filmmaker Daniel Roher

Daniel Roher on the musical logic of crime cinema, listening as a filmmaking philosophy, and why Tuner is a film about finding yourself in the noise.

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Power Ballad Review

John Carney Delivers Another Soulful Ode to Dreamers, Heartbreak, and The Songs That Keep Us Alive

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Pressure Review

Forecasting Doom, Duty, And The Weight Of One Impossible Decision

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Backrooms Review

Kane Parsons successfully captures the eeriness of his popular viral web series while also ultimately expanding on the tinctures of the horrific mundane in everyday life.

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Breaking & Entering Query Letters: Dos & Don’ts Drawn from a Real Query Critiques

What is your query really telling the industry about your script and about you? Every choice speaks volumes. Barri Evins on turn-ons, no-nos and wasted space.

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The Characters On My Couch

The Characters On My Couch takes you behind the closed door of a therapist’s office for a collection of therapy sessions with pop culture’s most famously troubled figures.

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