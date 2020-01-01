New Agent Alert: Megan Manzano of D4EO Literary

Literary agent alerts (this one is with Megan Manzano of D4EO Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Megan Manzano fell in love with reading and writing from a young age. She grew up to receive a BA in English with a minor in philosophy; eager to stay as close to books as possible. She has and continues to wear many hats in the publishing world: freelance editor, writer, associate marketer, Pitchwars 2018 mentor, and now a literary agent at D4EO Literary.

In her spare time, she’s traveling, hiking, or binge watching television shows. If you can’t find her, offer to show her pictures of your pet, especially if it’s a dog. It works 100% of the time.

Currently seeking: I’m on the hunt for MG and YA stories across genres, but please no nonfiction, historical fiction, graphic novels, chapter books, or picture books.

I love strong character voice, gray morality, slow burn relationships, geeky characters, and absolutely want to hear from authors from marginalized backgrounds. For more specifics per genre:

Science Fiction: Give me your end of the world disasters, your post-apocalyptic societies, your stories of survival, stories set in space, time travel, gripping futuristic worlds filled with robots. Give me virtual reality, AIs, and overall chaos.

Give me your end of the world disasters, your post-apocalyptic societies, your stories of survival, stories set in space, time travel, gripping futuristic worlds filled with robots. Give me virtual reality, AIs, and overall chaos. Fantasy: Give me a spin on classic fairy tales, magical realism, your everyday societies with a spark of magic, and your gritty urban underground worlds. Got Fae? Yes, please. Got someone overthrowing a magical overlord? Even better.

Give me a spin on classic fairy tales, magical realism, your everyday societies with a spark of magic, and your gritty urban underground worlds. Got Fae? Yes, please. Got someone overthrowing a magical overlord? Even better. Contemporary: Give me some darker contemporary with complex family dynamics or odd jobs or shadows lurking in a forest. I am also massively requesting quiet young adult stories – ie stories with more personal and character driven stakes.

Give me some darker contemporary with complex family dynamics or odd jobs or shadows lurking in a forest. I am also massively requesting quiet young adult stories – ie stories with more personal and character driven stakes. Romance: I’d absolutely love more diverse romances, best friends to lovers, and stories that make me feel good while reading.

How to submit: Submit your query, synopsis, and first five pages via QueryManager. Please do not send unsolicited queries to my personal work e-mail. They will not be accepted.

